Tom O’Toole set to miss Ulster’s key URC clash against Edinburgh with calf injury

Ulster look certain to be without prop Tom O’Toole for Friday’s final round of URC regular season games when the northern province host Edinburgh knowing that a win will guarantee them a much-coveted second-placed finish.

The Ireland Grand Slam winner limped off with a calf injury early in last Friday’s 40-19 defeat of the Dragons and was seen on crutches shortly afterwards, though this was explained at the time as precautionary.

It is believed that the 24-year-old tight-head prop could also be missing for Ulster’s quarter-final at the start of next month, and it is feared he may not be available again unless the northern province secure a semi-final spot.

With Marty Moore’s season already done, Ulster look as if they are currently down to Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Gareth Milasinovich to cover tight-head though loosehead Andy Warwick can also cover the position if required.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan is a doubt for this weekend after he was taken off during the Dragons game due to an HIA and is now following the return-to-play protocols.

Last Friday’s victory over the Dragons, coupled with Munster turning the Stormers over in Cape Town, have ensured that Dan McFarland’s squad control their own destiny in regards who ends up as runner-up to Leinster, which brings with it the benefit of a home semi-final should Ulster make it through the last-eight tie which will also be in Belfast.

Ulster do not even require a bonus-point victory when they take on struggling Edinburgh as should they end up on equal points with the now third-placed Stormers, who host Benetton Rugby, then the province will make it through on the basis of having snared one more win than the reigning champions.

“It’s in our hands, we win that’s how it is,” said Ulster assistant coach Roddy Grant.

“The game against Edinburgh is the last league game but there’s a lot to play for [for us] and beyond that a home quarter-final for sure, so it allows us to sharpen up and make sure everyone is on point in their preparation.”

Grant also praised Tom Stewart who is now the league’s record try scorer in a season after claiming a back-to-back hat-trick in the URC last weekend, which now has him on 16 league tries for the campaign – two more than the previous record held by Tim Visser and Rabz Maxwane.

“He’s done really well and it’s an unbelievable achievement to break the record,” said Grant.

“He’s got an ability to score, though people will look at maul tries and say ‘it’s a pack effort’, but there is a definite skill to scoring and when to break off, so he’s definitely got that.

“His actual game has also come on loads, he’s a great guy and works really hard,” he added.