Champions Cup: Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris return to Leinster lineup to face Leicester

Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris return to the Leinster starting XV to face Leicester Tigers in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday evening in the Aviva Stadium (Kick-Off: 8pm – live on RTÉ2 and BT Sport 1).

They replace Jordan Larmour and the injured Josh van der Flier, in the only two personnel changes from last week’s win over Ulster, with Doris starting at openside.

Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw form the centre partnership for the first time since October’s win over Munster, while Larmour misses out altogether as the bench is unchanged.

Richard Wigglesworth has made six positional changes to his starting side from the win over Edinburgh Rugby at Welford Road last Friday, which includes four new faces in the starting line-up from the Round of 16 victory.

Mike Brown returns at fullback, which sees Freddie Steward shift to the wing and Harry Potter move to outside centre.

The former Irish Under-20 international Dan Kelly, who came off the bench against Edinburgh, starts at inside centre alongside Potter in the midfield.

Kelly’s inclusion is a direct swap with the former Lienster outhalf Jimmy Gopperth, who is included on the bench.

In the forward pack, there are two changes from the last outing, with Joe Heyes and Jasper Wiese coming into the starting team after featuring as replacements last week. The former Munster loosehead James Cronin starts again.

Heyes and Wiese come in for Dan Cole and Olly Cracknell, who are included on the bench for the trip to Dublin.

Sam Wolstenholme, who was an unused replacement against Edinburgh, will make his Leicester Tigers debut if he features against Leinster.

LEINSTER: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Jimmy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan (c), 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Caelan Doris, 8. Jack Conan. Replacements: 16. John McKee, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Ciaran Frawley.

LEICESTER TIGERS: 15. Mike Brown, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Harry Potter, 12. Dan Kelly, 11. Freddie Steward, 10. Handré Pollard, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. James Cronin, 2. Julian Montoya (c), 3. Joe Heyes, 4. George Martin, 5. Cameron Henderson, 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Jasper Wiese. Replacements: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. Tom West, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Eli Snyman, 20. Olly Cracknell, 21. Sam Wolstenholme, 22. Charlie Atkinson, 23. Jimmy Gopperth.