Doris, Hansen and Keenan on six-man shortlist for Six Nations player of the championship

Ireland's Caelan Doris and Ireland's Mack Hansen have been shortlisted. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Three Ireland players are among the nominations for this season’s Guinness Six Nations player of the championship.

Full-back Hugo Keenan, wing Mack Hansen and back-row forward Caelan Doris have all made the six-strong list.

It comes following Ireland’s Grand Slam triumph, which they achieved with victory over England in Dublin on Saturday.

Irish players have won the prestigious award on seven previous occasions, with Brian O’Driscoll the only person to land it three times.

That record could be be matched by France captain Antoine Dupont – winner in 2020 and 2022 – who is joined on the short-list by Les Bleus team-mates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud.

The winner – to be announced later this week – is decided by a fans’ vote.