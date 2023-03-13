Grassroots rugby players claim they were not sufficiently protected from brain injury

Claimants suffering from neurological impairments contend that World Rugby, the English Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union have been negligent. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Legal proceedings have been issued on behalf of 55 grassroots rugby union players who claim the game’s authorities failed to sufficiently protect them from brain injury.

Law firm Rylands say all the claimants are suffering from neurological impairments and contend that World Rugby, the English Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union have been negligent, in that they failed to protect them from concussive and sub-concussive impacts during their careers.

A release from the firm welcomed an initiative from World Rugby announced on Monday which recommends subject to approval from its ruling Council that national unions consult at community level to introduce trials lowering the tackle height.

But Rylands described the move as “too little, too late” to assist its clients or thousands of others who have played the sport.

World Rugby has recommended its unions trial “belly tackles” at the non-elite level – where the tackler engages with the ball carrier below the sternum in a bid to reduce concussions caused by head-on-head contact.

Law firm Rylands says it is now representing more than 350 players in actions across the two rugby codes.

The players in those actions range in age from their 20s to their 70s, Rylands said.

“The players we represent love the game,” a statement from the firm read.

“We aim to challenge the current perceptions of the governing bodies, to reach a point where they accept the connection between repetitive blows to the head and permanent neurological injury and to take steps to protect players and support those who are injured.”

World Rugby, the English RFU and the WRU have been contacted for comment.