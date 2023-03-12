Scotland v Ireland: How the Irish players rated during win in Murrayfield

Mack Hansen of Ireland offloads the ball to Johnny Sexton whilst being tackled by Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland after a brilliant kick and chase at Murrayfield. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

15 Hugo Keenan: There’s a temptation to take his consistent excellence for granted but anyone watching the Irish fullback will understand just how important he is to this team in ever facet of the game; kicking, covering, two try saving tackles and his lines of running. Rating: 8

14 Mack Hansen: A few mistakes early on but thereafter he was absolutely superb, the catalyst for Ireland’s best moments in attack, coming off his wing and causing havoc in the Scottish midfield. Crossed for one try, gave the scoring pass for another. The official man of the match. Rating: 8

13 Garry Ringrose: His 50th cap sadly ended with a mistimed tackle on Blair Kinghorn that saw him stretchered off, a huge blow for player and team in the week coming up. He missed a handful of tackles, a couple in forcing a Scottish error while his work in attack, passing or kicking was typically assured. Rating: 6

12 Bundee Aki: Powerful in possession he invariably gave his team “go-forward ball”, a positive breakdown target for his forwards and was disciplined in defence, picking and choosing his moments to engage his opponents. Rating: 7

11 James Lowe: Demonstrated his big match temperament by coming to the fore when his team needed him, won three turnovers, scored a try, clattered into Scots in attack and was aggressive in the tackle, making some good reads to shut down the home side. Rating: 8

Irelands James Lowe beats Scotlands Kyle Steyn to score his side's second try - Lowe demonstrated his big match temperament by coming to the fore when his team needed him at Murrayfield. Photograph: PA

10 Johnny Sexton (capt): His kicking game, from the tee, punting and grubber kicks was largely superb. Typically brave in contact, he had some nice touches in attack, and it was that ability to put players in holes that made a big difference in the second half. Rating: 7

9 Conor Murray: A couple of loose early kicks, including one that didn’t go to touch in the build-up to the Huw Jones try but his work-rate in defence was first class as he did more than most to shore up the fringes around rucks. Rating: 6

1 Andrew Porter: Like his fellow “pillar” on the other side of the scrum he demonstrated a voracious work ethic and the aerobic fitness to last the whole game, going strong to the final whistle. Strong and committed in everything he did. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan: He took a heavy blow to his shoulder when hit by a double tackle deep inside the Scottish 22 having earlier had a try disallowed as the Scots used a second ball to take a quick lineout that Ireland ultimately turned over through Doris. Gone after 19 minutes following a bright opening. Rating: 5

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong: put in a monumental physical effort when you think it was his first match since December 3rd. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong: In the context of this match his first since December 3rd it was a monumental physical effort on both sides of the ball, carrying into heavy traffic and aggressive in the tackle, of which he made 10. Once Ireland were allowed scrum he provided an edge there too. Rating: 7

4 Iain Henderson: He had enjoyed a brilliant start to the game in terms of his lineout work and in carrying ball over the gainline using his brain, brawn and footwork. His departure with a hand/arm injury was a significant setback as the visitors lost the third member of their starting pack after 24 minutes. Rating: 6

5 James Ryan: The statistical metrics hint at the quality of his contribution, 12 carries for 81 metres, 11 tackles, two clean breaks and one turnover won, and a whole heap of other moments including his lineout work, all of which underpinned a superb effort. Rating: 8

6 Peter O’Mahony: Ireland’s ability to disrupt Scotland at the breakdown was crucial at various points of the match in the first half when the home side looked threatening, and in forcing turnovers after the interval. O’Mahony was relentless in his work (14 tackles), on behalf of the team in an excellent display. Rating: 7

Josh van der Flier of Ireland passes the ball out of the scrum - it’s difficult to know where to start with the World Player of the Year other that he lived up to that status. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images)

7 Josh van der Flier: It’s difficult to know where to start with the World Player of the Year other that he lived up to that status. Made a decent fist of the lineout throwing when Ireland lost both their hookers; he covered every blade, made 18 tackles and was always on hand to support or rescue a colleague. Rating: 9

8 Caelan Doris: Started the game impressively beating the first up tackler and occupying at least one more before being stopped. Unfortunately lasted 12 minutes when he had to go off with what looked like a back injury, the origins of which were a dubious challenge in the air ahead of Ireland’s early disallowed try. Rating: 5

Replacements: The bench won Ireland the game. Jack Conan was back to his best thundering around the pitch, punching holes or finding gaps in the Scottish defence. His try was a fitting reward. Replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher was gone injured after 48 minutes, and so Josh van der Flier took over the throwing duties while Cian Healy reprised his schooldays, by playing hooker. Jamison Gibson-Park made a huge difference to Ireland’s tempo attack on arrival, Ryan Baird got better as the game went on. Rating: 9

Coach: Andy Farrell and his coaching team have instilled a rare belief in this Irish team. This was a day when injuries and decisions went against them initially but the players rallied around each other, didn’t look for excuses, stayed true to their principles and found a way to win. A lot of credit goes to the head coach. Rating: 8