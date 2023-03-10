U20 Six Nations: Ireland thrash Scotland to move one step closer to Grand Slam

Ruadhan Quinn scores his side’s sixth try of the match against Scotland on Friday night. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Scotland 7 Ireland 82

Ireland will compete for a second successive Under-20 Six Nations Championship Grand Slam when they host England at a sold-out Musgrave Park on Sunday week (5.0) following a remorseless thrashing of Scotland in Glasgow during which they scored 12 tries, a record winning margin.

Richie Murphy’s side manufactured some wonderful attacking rugby manifest in the quality of handling, lines of running and offloading, cutting their hosts to shreds at will but it was a gruesome mismatch physically, also in talent and technique, a 47-0 half-time scoreline didn’t flatter the visitors.

Ruadhán Quinn scored a hat-trick of tries, a fitting recipient of the man of the match accolade but he would have been pushed strongly by Sam Prendergast, Henry McErlean, Evan O’Connell and Fintan Gunne to highlight a quartet that produced high quality displays.

Ireland produced a stunning opening to the game, kept the ball alive for two minutes, and then struck, Sam Prendergast with a gorgeous grubber, Hugh Cooney collected, Quinn linked the play and gave a scoring pass to Andrew Osborne, his first touch in Under-20 international rugby.

Ireland’s second try was another homily to their attacking chutzpah, the ball moved easily and quickly between forwards and backs, breaking the gain-line time and again. Prendergast’s range of passing put team-mates through gaps and it culminated with a first-time starter, tighthead prop Fiachna Barrett barging over from close range.

Irish captain Gus McCarthy was next to cross the Scottish line, tail gunner on a maul that powered to within inches of the home side’s line. Prendergast kicked the conversion and at 21-0 the visitors were doing as they pleased, a fact they confirmed with the bonus point try.

First they eviscerated the Scottish scrum on a home put-in and from the tap penalty Barrett’s reverse pass allowed Quinn to power through a couple of weak tackles. The fifth try came following a great carry from George Hadden and a break from John Devine with the hard-working Fintan Gunne cruised over under the posts.

Henry McErlean’s break was the catalyst for the sixth, Barrett’s hands and Gus McCarthy’s work down the touchline equally eye-matching before Quinn claimed a second try. Prendergast converted and at 42-0 after just 35-minutes it was a tough watch for the home supporters.

There was a 10-minute delay as Scottish scrumhalf Finlay Burgess was treated and then stretchered off before Ireland crossed for a seventh try in first half injury time from flanker James McNabney.

Ireland started the second half with the distracted air of a team that knew the game wasn’t a contest and they were deservedly punished for some sloppy errors when Scottish hooker Corey Tait barrelled over following a Luke Townsend break; the outhalf converted.

Murphy turned to his bench, and it was one of the newbies, Diarmuid Mangan, who grabbed Ireland’s first try of the second half, Prendergast with a lovely show, go, and offload. The conversion was the Irish outhalf’s last act, signing off on a brilliant display that properly represented his prodigious talent.

A word too for the two starting props, Hadden and Barrett, both of whom excelled as did Conor O’Tighearnaigh and captain Gus McCarthy who were also replaced. Fintan Gunne, who had a super match, also called ashore to allow Oscar Cawley a 20-minute cameo.

Even allowing for the wholesale changes, Ireland’s post interval performance was ragged and a little undisciplined which will provide a focal point in training next week: coaches do like works-on. Quinn completed his hat-trick, a reward for his industry and support play.

Scotland’s Jake Parkinson received a red card for a head-on-head attempted tackle, Liam Molony had a try correctly chalked off for a foot in touch by Rory Telfer in the build-up, but the latter atoned by crossing for a try on 75 minutes. Matthew Lynch kicked a superb touchline conversion, his third of the game.

Cawley’s late try, the 12th for the visitors, converted by Lynch brought a merciful end from a Scottish perspective. For Ireland all roads lead to Musgrave Park.

Scoring sequence – 2 mins: Osborne try, Prendergast conversion, 0-7; 7: Barrett try, Prendergast conversion, 0-14; 15: G McCarthy try, Prendergast conversion, 0-21; 21: Quinn try, Prendergast conversion, 0-28; 30: Gunne try, Prendergast conversion, 0-35; 34: Quinn try, Prendergast conversion, 0-42; 40 (+1): McNabney try, 0-47. Half-time: 0-47. 47: Tait try, Townsend conversion, 7-47; 51: Mangan try, Prendergast conversion, 7-54; 65: Quinn try, Lynch conversion, 7-61; 70: Sheahan try, Lynch conversion, 7-68; 75: Telfer try, Lynch conversion, 7-75; 79: Cawley try, Lynch conversion, 7-82.

SCOTLAND: D King; L Jarvie, D Munn, K Yule, G Gwynn; L Townsend, F Burgess; C Davidson, C Tait, M Ogunlaja; J Parkinson, H McLeod; L McConnell, R Brown, J Morris. Replacements: C Clare for Burgess 35 mins; S Derrick for Morris half-time; R Deans for Ogunlaja 50 mins; B Salmon for Jarvie 50 mins; A McLean for King 54 mins; R Hart for McLeod 54 mins; E Young for Tait 66 mins; M Surry for Davidson 66 mins.

Red card: J Parkinson (Scotland) 70 mins.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); A Osborne (Naas), H Cooney (Clontarf), J Devine (Corinthians), H Gavin (Galwegians); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); G Hadden (Clontarf), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), F Barrett (Corinthians); E O’Connell (UL Bohemian), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD); J McNabney (Ballymena), R Quinn (Old Crescent), B Gleeson (Garryowen). Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC) for McCarthy 50 mins; G Morris (Lansdowne) for Hadden 50 mins; P McCarthy (Dublin University) for Barrett 50 mins; D Mangan (UCD) for O’Tighearnaigh 50 mins; M Lynch (Dublin University) for Prendergast 52 mins; Oscar Cawley (Naas) for Gunne 60 mins; L Molony (Dublin University) for Gleeson 65 mins; O’Tighearnaigh for O’Connell (HIA) 70 mins; Rory Telfer (QUB) for Cooney 70 mins.

Referee: Takehito Namekawa (Japan)