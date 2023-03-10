Former Lions and Ireland wing Niall Brophy dies aged 87

Niall Brophy was president of the Leinster Branch in 1981-82, Blackrock College RFC in 1985-86 and the IRFU in 1997-98. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Former Lions and Ireland wing Niall Brophy has died aged 87.

Born in Clontarf he initially attended O’Connell School before moving to Blackrock College whom he represented with distinction in both rugby – he led them to an 11-3 win over Tony O’Reilly’s Belvedere College in the 1954 Leinster Schools Senior Cup final – and athletics when in that year he won the Irish Schools Athletics sprinting titles over 100 yards and 220 yards.

He graduated from UCD with a Bachelor of Commerce, played rugby for UCD, Blackrock College, London Irish and the Barbarians, played two Tests on the 1962 Lions tour to South Africa – he travelled with the 1959 Lions to Australia and New Zealand but didn’t play a Test because of injury – and won 20 caps for Ireland between 1957 and 1967, scoring four tries.

Following his playing career, he was president of the Leinster Branch (1981-1982), the Blackrock club (1985-1986) and was also the IRFU president in the 1997-1998 season. He was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame in 2003.

We offer our deepest condolences to his wife Mary Rachel and children David, Cara, Harry, Marie-Elena, Niamh and Rachel. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.