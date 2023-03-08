Grand Slam chasing Ireland Under-20s make three changes for trip to Scotland

Ireland Under-20s head coach Richie Murphy has made three changes to his team for Friday night’s Six Nations clash against Scotland in Glasgow (kick-off 7.15pm, live RTÉ2). Ireland are two wins away from a Grand Slam after beating Wales, France and Italy in the opening three rounds.

The three changes to the XV from the win over Italy in Treviso in round three, see Fiachna Barrett and Evan O’Connell coming into the pack for their first starts of the Championship, and Andrew Osborne named on the wing for his Under-20s debut.

Henry McErlean, Osborne and Hugh Gavin make up the back three, with John Devine and Hugh Cooney retained in midfield. Sam Prendergast, Player of the Match in the wins over France and Italy, is named to start at outhalf, with Fintan Gunne at scrumhalf.

Connacht prop Barrett comes into the frontrow alongside George Hadden and captain Gus McCarthy, with Munster’s O’Connell joining the ever-present Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the secondrow, while the backrow of James McNabney, Ruadhán Quinn and Brian Gleeson remains unchanged.

Commenting ahead of the trip to Scotland, Murphy said: “we are continuing to build and evolve each week and we hope to bring our performance to a new level on Friday night, with Scotland set to pose a considerable challenge at their home ground.”

IRELAND U20 (v Scotland): Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) (capt), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Liam Molony (Dublin University/Leinster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).