Seven-try Leinster overwhelm Edinburgh in URC clash

Edinburgh 27-47 Leinster

Leinster laid on yet another display of invincibility to overwhelm Edinburgh at the Dam Health Stadium with a performance that underlined effectiveness of well drilled systems. Edinburgh started well but once the Leinster engine had warmed up to maximum operating temperature the scores kept flowing and by the end Edinburgh were a well beaten side.

Yet it was Edinburgh who registered the game’s first points with a try by their Puma star, Emiliano Boffelli. Perhaps taken aback by Edinburgh’s score Leinster then demonstrated why there are unbeaten this season with flowing play and precision near the Edinburgh line ending with a try for back row Max Deegan, Harry Byrne’s conversion giving the visitors a 7-5 lead.

Taking their cue from Leinster, Edinburgh attacked from the restart with clever back play before the forwards finished the approach work with a crash-over by prop Boan Venter, Boffelli adding the extras.

Then when Edinburgh turned up the heat Leinster conceded a penalty in their 22 allowing Boffelli to increase his side’s lead with a successful goal kick only for Leinster to hit back after running a penalty in front of the posts, the clever move producing a try for Scott Penny and a further two points by Byrne.

Leinster then showed their engine was warming up as Dave Kearney broke clear before linking with Liam Turner to create space for Michael Milne to crash over, Byrne again converting for a 21-15 interval lead.

The gap increased shortly after half time as Kearney ran on to a flat cross kick to score in the corner of the dead ball area for the bonus point. But a quick reply from Edinburgh produced a second try for Boffelli.

Edinburgh, however, were quickly disabused of any notions of catching up when Leinster produced a trademark close range try, again by Milne, Byrne’s conversion opening up a 13 points lead. The Leinster outside half then added the extras to a try by Michael Ala’alatoa and then a sixth conversion after Penny ran in his second try.

Although well beaten Edinburgh, aided by Penny leaving the field, had enough in the tank to grab a bonus point try by Sam Skinner and the conversion by Jaco Van Der Valt for something of a consolation prize

Scorers

Edinburgh: Tries Boffelli (2), Venter, Skinner, Cons Boffelli, Van der Walt Pen Boffelli

Leinster: Tries Deegan, Penny (2), Milne (2), Kearney, Ala’alatoa Cons Byrne (6)

Edinburgh – E Boffelli; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, B Vellacott; B Venter, S McInally, LR Atalifo, M Sykes, S Skinner, L Crosbie (capt), H Watson, V Mata. Replacements: D Cherry for McInally (53), J Jack for Venter (), E Millar-Mills for Atalifo (53), J Hodgson for Sykes (59), N Haining for Mata (17-25), C Shiel for Vellacot (65), J van der Walt for Boffelli (70), C Dean for Goosen (33).

Leinster – C Frawley; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa, R Molony, J Jenkins, R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan. Replacements: L Barron for McKee (59), J Boyle for Milne (60), T Clarkson for Ala’alatoa (63), B Deeny for Jenkins (59), W Connors for Ruddock (54), N McCarthy for McGrath (59), C Tector for Frawley (69), R Russell for Larmour (60)

Referee: C Evans (WRU)