RG Snyman poised for emotional return after being named on Munster bench for Scarlets game

RG Snyman has been named on the Munster bench for Friday night's URC game against the Scarlets at Musgrave Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Munster v Scarlets, Musgrave Park, Friday, 7.35 – Live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports

RG Snyman’s fourth appearance for Munster was against the Scarlets in October 2021 and the Welsh side will provide the opposition for his fifth after the 28-year-old World Cup winner was named on the bench for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship match in Cork.

The game at Musgrave Park is sold out so the Springbok international can expect a rousing reception when he enters the fray. He has shown remarkable resilience and character to fight his way back from two anterior cruciate ligament surgeries, managing just 54 minutes of game time since joining the province in the summer of 2020.

Despite the enforced inactivity Snyman has been a positive influence in helping others, one of which was fellow secondrow Fineen Wycherley. The Bantry native has suffered his own injury issues this season, and while relatively minor when weighed against those endured by his South African team-mate, it did provide some context for the young lock as he rehabilitated.

Wycherley has come to appreciate more than most Snyman’s selflessness in helping his team-mates. He explained: “There’s no doubt he’s a physical specimen, and his game is around the maul, around the scrum.

READ MORE

“He’s helped us a lot, developing me as a lineout caller, how we can manipulate teams, different options he thinks works. And for me it’s a massive help when you have another pair of eyes on the opposition, and getting different opinions on what he thinks will work.

“That’s where he’s been an asset to me, but I see him putting arms around younger guys who got injured, or younger guys who are going through a tough time with selection, you can see him pick them up and give some help.

“He’s a sociable guy, he’ll have no problem pulling you in for a chat or going for coffee with the lads. That’s the challenge for him, but we have different social gatherings, and he’s normally at the forefront of that. He’s a great character to have around the building, and he’s had a very tough time, but as a squad we’re trying to rally around him as best we can.”

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made three changes and a positional switch from the side that thumped the Ospreys.

Patrick Campbell, fresh from his try-scoring exploits with Young Munster last weekend, comes in at fullback, with Calvin Nash restored to the right wing after injury. Shane Daly switches from fullback to the left wing. The final change represents a landmark occasion for hooker Diarmuid Barron, who wins his 50th cap for the province.

Joey Carbery continues his halfback partnership with Paddy Patterson, the outhalf one of several players returning from the extended Ireland squad including Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes. Jack Crowley, who got about three minutes at the Stadio Olimpico last weekend, is named among the replacements; a bench that contains a six-two split, with academy scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan the other player acting as backline cover.

The Scarlets, who have won their last five matches, make three changes following a bonus-point win over Edinburgh, all of whom are returning Welsh internationals, with Josh Macleod and Tom Rogers starting and Johnny Williams named on the bench.

Munster’s game evolution has been accompanied by excellent results as the patterns bed in with each passing match, the upshot of which is that they can still chase down a place in the top four. The quality of their performances individually and collectively should ensure that they maintain that momentum in Cork, ideally with a bonus point attached.

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, M Donnelly, K Knox, RG Snyman, A Kendellen, E Coughlan, J Crowley, J O’Sullivan.

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Rogers, J Roberts, I Nicholas, S Evans; S Costelow, D Blacker; K Mathias, S Evans, S Wainwright; V Fifita, S Lousi; J Macleod (capt), D Davis, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: T Davies, S Thomas, J Sebastian, M Jones, C Tuipulotu, G Davies, D Jones, J Williams.

Referee: B Blain (Scotland).