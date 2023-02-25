Ulster turn up the heat to secure critical bonus-point win over Sharks

Ulster's Harry Sheridan claims the ball in the lineout during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Sharks 24 Ulster 31

This was a huge result for Ulster, not only picking up a critical win after their recent league struggles but also a bonus point in what were considerably challenging playing conditions in Durban’s heat.

In between the water breaks, it was the northern province who were more clinical and pocketed two tries from hooker Tom Stewart off their reliable maul, along with one each from Stewart Moore and the impressive Harry Sheridan.

Other big performances when it really mattered were produced by Duane Vermeulen, John Cooney and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

READ MORE

Just over a minute had passed when Grant Williams eased through a gap between Alan O’Connor and Sheridan before rounding Jake Flannery to score. Curwin Bosch missed the conversion but Ulster were off to the worst possible start.

But Ulster dug in with Vermeulen prominent and crucially managed to score next through Cooney’s 18th-minute penalty and this was followed by the conversion of Stewart’s 24th-minute touchdown which came from a driving maul.

Ulster, on the front foot, managed to cough up possession when a no-look pass went to deck and the Sharks countered with Boeta Chamberlain’s crosskick sitting up nicely for Thaakir Abrahams to collect and run in.

This time Bosch converted to put the Sharks in front by 12-10. It didn’t last though as from the restart Ulster won a penalty, kicked for the corner and mauled over for Stewart’s second.

Cooney’s conversion put the visitors five in front which his how the opening half ended, Ulster having a try ruled out from Aaron Sexton due to double whammy of him being in touch and having been supplied with a forward pass.

Still, Ulster struck early on the resumption when Moore dived in when Williams had rolled the ball back on to the Sharks line after they had won a lineout turnover.

Cooney’s conversion put Ulster 24-12 in front and it stayed that way a minute later when Bosch pulled a penalty shot at goal wide.

They badly needed a score and got one on the 50-minute mark when Ntuthuko Mchunu rumbled over after a penalty had been put in the corner, Bosch’s conversion cutting Ulster’s lead to five.

But, yet again, the visitors kept stretching their lead, this time when Sheridan powered through several tackles to claim the bonus-point score after Sexton’s break had put Ulster into the 22. Once more Cooney converted.

It seemed fitting with the game’s pattern that the Sharks then scored, claiming their bonus-point score after Ulster had lost a lineout and Werner Kok had handed off Luke Marshall to help Chamberlain run in though Bosch missed the important extras.

After that, a massive defensive set prevented any further score concessions by the visitors and the contest ended with Ulster still knocking on the door near the Sharks line for what was a hard fought but deserved outcome.

SCORERS – Sharks: Williams, Abrahams, Mchunu, Chamberlain try each; Bosch 2 cons. Ulster: Stewart 2 tries; Moore, Sheridan try each; Cooney 4 cons, pen.

SHARKS: B Chamberlain; W Kok, F Venter, R Janse van Rensburg, T Abrahams; C Bosch, G Williams; N Mchunu, D Jooste, H Jacobs; R Hugo, G Grobler; D Richardson, V Tshituka, P Buthelezi (Capt).

Replacements: S Notshe for Buthelezi (55 mins); F Mbatha for Jooste, D Bleuler for Mchunu, E van Heerden for Jooste (all 58); Y Penxe for Venter (63); C Wright for Williams (65); L Cronje for Penxe (70); K Mona for H Jacobs (72).

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Moore, A Sexton; J Flannery, J Cooney; R Sutherland, J Andrew, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor, H Sheridan; J Murphy, N Timoney, D Vermeulen (Capt).

Replacements: T Stewart for Andrew (4 mins); E McIlroy for Gilroy (37); D McCann for Murphy (55); I Madigan for Flannery (56); A Warwick for Sutherland, G Milasinovich for Toomaga-Allen (both 65); C Izuchukwu for Vermeulen (69). Unused: D Shanahan.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).