Wales cancel team announcement amid strike threat ahead of England fixture

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during a press conference on Tuesday. Gatland said he believes the game against England will still go ahead

Wales have cancelled their planned team announcement for this weekend’s Six Nations fixture against England amid the threat of strike action from players over a dispute with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) that runs the game in the country.

Welsh players have been involved in a bitter feud with the PRB and want a review of a proposal that would see 80% of players’ wages guaranteed, with 20% via bonuses, and representation from the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association on the PRB, which runs the professional game in Wales.

They are also seeking an end to the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can play for the national team if they move to a club abroad. A deadline of Wednesday for their demands to be met.

The PRB is to meet with all professional players in the country tomorrow to work through their proposal.

READ MORE

Coach Warren Gatland held a news conference where he explained the decision. But Gatland said he still believes the game will be played.

When asked if he was confident it would go ahead, Gatland said: “Absolutely, yeah. I’m hearing positive things from both sides.

“I’m confident that with the discussions taking place, that it will get resolved today. There have been half-a-dozen meetings over the last few days or so.”

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023