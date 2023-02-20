Six Nations: Joey Carbery added to Ireland squad as Sexton continues rehab

Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are both included in the 37-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on Saturday having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Joey Carbery is added to the squad to provide additional cover as Johnny Sexton continues his rehab this week.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.

Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Tadhg Beirne was last week ruled out of the remainder of the Championship and Joe McCarthy will also miss the rest of this year’s campaign with an ankle issue.

READ MORE

Keith Earls is unavailable this week with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong will all continue their respective rehab programmes. Rob Herring is continuing his graduated return to play protocols.

Ireland squad to play Italy

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Roman Salanoa (Munster), Dan Sheehan (Munster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).