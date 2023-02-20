Leinster Schools: Clongowes fight off comeback to beat Terenure College

Clongowes Wood College 20 Terenure College 19

Clongowes escaped to victory in their rescheduled Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup first-round tie at Energia Park on Monday midmorning.

Certainly, the winners managed the early morning 11.30am start the better, moving into Terenure territory and staying there until the breakthrough.

Centre Harry Roche-Nagle made a slicing break and, recognising the lack of options on either side, tickled a kick over the top for left-wing Dan Baugh to win the race to the grounding, Harry Mallon converting in the fourth minute.

Scrumhalf Tom Murtagh was a menace on the fringes and, when they got close enough to establish the pick-and-go, secondrow Blayze Molloy squeezed over for Mallon to double the lead in the 13th minute.

Terenure were aided by the harsh binning of Baugh for an indiscretion committed on Nure’s 22 and Clongowes lost Dermot Collins to the bin just as Baugh returned.

Terenure’s indiscipline at the ruck allowed Mallon to strike a penalty from the left for 17-0 on half-time.

Whatever coach Sean Skehan said at the interval had the desired effect.

Terenure immediately produced their first coherent, cohesive piece of play, replacement Harvey O’Leary taking a gap and fullback Kennedy careering over for Louis Moran to convert.

The restart didn’t travel the requisite 10 metres and unrecognisable ‘Nure came like a train, Mallon sluicing through for Moran to make it 17-14 in the 43rd minute.

Terenure were clearly revived, showing transformed confidence in their handling to tease defenders out of position.

There was none more impactful than O’Leary, surging into the clear ahead of James McCormack’s slick finish in the 52nd minute.

Remarkably, Terenure were in front and still there when Mallon narrowly missed a shot at goal.

Clongowes came again from a lovely one-two between captain Alex Kelly and Padraic Spillane to force another penalty for scrumhalf Murtagh to recover the lead 20-19 in the 59th minute.

It was edge of the seat stuff as Terenure marched forward, Moran’s penalty coming back off the upright.

One mistake. One piece of brilliance could seal it. Terenure pushed the pace and the ball in search of a hole. It never came.

Scorers:

Clongowes Wood – D Baugh, B Molloy try each; H Mallon pen, 2 cons; T Murtagh pen.

Terenure – J Kennedy, C Lorin-Gabriel, J McCormack’s try each; L Moran 2 cons.

Clongowes Wood – P Spillane; B McCarthy, H Roche-Nagle, C McDonald (G Keane 52), D Baugh; H Mallon, T Murtagh; J Wyse, K Ugwueru (M Doyle 66), M Duggan (A Hemeryck 48), B Molloy, A Kelly (Capt), M Roche-Nagle, D Collins, D Daly.

Terenure – J Kennedy; P Curry, D Martin, R King (H O’Brien ht), J McCormack; C Lorin-Gabriel (T Costello 61), L Moran; A Cooper, K Byrne, Ó Storey, L Wardick, M Somerville (Capt), B Blaney, C Montero-Belard (E Geraghty 60), B Nolan.

Referee: A Cole, Leinster Branch.