Kick-off time confirmed for the Champions Cup final in May

The finals will take place in Dublin May. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The EPCR has confirmed the kick-off times for both the Heineken Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup finals, which are being held in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The EPCR Challenge Cup final will get under way at 8pm on Friday, May 19th and the 28th playing of the showpiece Heineken Champions Cup final will kick off on Saturday, May 20th at 4.45pm.

Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup action returns on Friday, March 31st with the eagerly-anticipated start of the tournament knockout stages.

Leinster will play Ulster at the Aviva, while Munster are away to Cell C Sharks in South Africa in the last 16 of the Champions Cup. Connacht will play away to Benetton in the next round of the Challenge Cup.

Leinster finished top of their group and their top seeding means they will play every game at home in Dublin until the final, should they progress.

Elsewhere, Aoife Clarke has been appointed Director of Communications by the Irish Rugby Football Union. Clarke joins the IRFU from Lidl where she has been Director of Communications for Ireland and Northern Ireland since 2013. Clarke will be responsible for developing, managing and implementing an all-embracing communications strategy and programme for the IRFU.

“It is a great honour for me to be chosen for this role; leading the development and implementation of the IRFU’s communications strategy to ensure it is supportive of the IRFU’s key objectives across the domestic and professional Games,” Clarke said.