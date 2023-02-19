Terenure edged by Ballynahinch in tight game to register consecutive defeats

Terenure's Craig Adams scores the opening try despite the attention of Ballynahinch's Harry Hitchens. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ballynahinch came from behind to beat Terenure College 10-8 as the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A pacesetters lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Trailing to a Craig Adams try and a penalty from Callum Smith, Ballynahinch turned the screw during the third quarter at a windy Ballymacarn Park.

While ‘Nure scrum half Alan Bennie was in the sin bin, Greg Hutley kicked a penalty for the hosts and Mark Best burst on to a Chris Gibson pass to score the decisive try from close range in the 65th minute.

Clontarf, who overcame Terenure 29-24 last time out, are the new leaders after edging out Young Munster 27-24 with Ireland Under-20 squad member Noah Sheridan getting among the tries.

Munster Academy backrow forward Daniel Okeke made a try-scoring return from injury as Shannon handed Dublin University a heavy 43-17 beating on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

Despite a wonder try from George Coomber, Cork Constitution lost for the first time in five matches after going down 25-19 at Lansdowne. Michael Silvester touched down twice for the victors.

Ballynahinch's Marcus Rea comes up against Colm de Buitléar of Terenure College. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster Academy centre Ben Brownlee ran in a barnstorming late try to crown a 52-12 triumph for UCD over Garryowen, the result keeping them just above second-from-bottom Shannon in the process.

Meanwhile, City of Armagh moved back to the top of Division 1B thanks to a run of 24 unanswered second-half points against Banbridge. Ulster scrumhalf Michael McDonald converted all four tries and added two penalties for an eventual 34-12 win.

Connacht’s Shane Jennings contributed a try in Buccaneers’ hard-fought 19-10 victory at UCC, while Dom Maclean’s late converted effort gave Old Wesley a share of the spoils in a 17-all draw with bottom side Malone.

In-form full-back Joe White kickstarted a three-try first salvo from Old Belvedere who beat Highfield 22-7 to move up to third. Naas stung St Mary’s College late on, prevailing 27-24 thanks to a Henry Smith try and Craig Ronaldson’s clinching penalty.

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 10 Terenure College 8, Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf 27 Young Munster 24, Castle Avenue

Lansdowne 25 Cork Constitution 19, Aviva stadium back pitch

Shannon 43 Dublin University 17, Thomond park back pitch

UCD 52 Garryowen 12, UCD bowl

Division 1B:

City of Armagh 34 Banbridge 12, Palace Grounds

Malone 17 Old Wesley 17, Gibson Park

Old Belvedere 22 Highfield 7, Ollie Campbell Park

St Mary’s College 20 Naas 27, Templeville Road

UCC 10 Buccaneers 19, the Mardyke

DIVISION 2A: Cashel 10 Dolphin 10, Spafield; MU Barnhall 31 Ballymena 14, Parsonstown; Navan 21 Blackrock College 31, Balreask; Old Nenagh Ormond 28 Old Crescent 7, New Ormond Park; UL Bohemians 31 Queen’s University 19, UL Arena.

DIVISION 2B: Belfast Harlequins 20 Enniscorthy 14, Deramore Park; Galway Corinthians 21 Dungannon 24, Corinthian Park; Malahide 23 Galwegians 7, Estuary Road; Rainey Old Boys 14 Greystones 19, Hatrick Park; Sligo 13 Wanderers 12, Hamilton Park.

DIVISION 2C: Bruff 19 Instonians 33, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel 34 Ballina 12, Ardgaoithe; Midleton 37 Bangor 29, Towns Park; Omagh Academicals 17 Skerries 22, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Sunday’s Well 11 Tullamore 27, Musgrave Park.