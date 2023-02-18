Leinster beat Dragons to make it 18 wins in as many matches so far this season

Leinster's Rhys Ruddock scores his side’s third try of the match on Saturday night. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Leinster 43 Dragons 14

Leinster enjoyed their 18th victory of the season in as many matches and their 14th in the URC Championship. A seven try salvo proved too much for a Dragons side that demonstrated plenty of character but couldn’t supplement it with the necessary accuracy to consistently trouble the home side.

The last time the Welsh club won in Dublin was February 2015, with Dave Kearney and Luke McGrath Leinster survivors from that match but there was never a hint of a repeat. The home side played in fits and starts and it more than sufficed.

The Leinster pack provided a decent platform with Scott Penny and captain and man of the match Rhys Ruddock, very prominent in breaking the gain-line, while the rest of the pack all contributed handsomely.

Luke McGrath was sharp at scrumhalf, Harry Byrne helped himself to a brace of tries in a tidy display while Liam Turner was the pick of the three-quarter line in quality terms, until a late cameo from Jimmy O’Brien vied for that honour.

There were aspects of the performance that will require polishing, handling, timing of passes, discipline and some of the lineout work but it doesn’t massively diminish the win.

Leinster dominated from the opening whistle, and it wasn’t long until they converted into points, despite initially looking to have squandered the opportunity. Brian Deeney tried to lean over a maul on the Dragons line to dot down but lost possession.

The visitors tried to run out from their own line, a misplaced sense of adventure as it transpired, as Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne intercepted a pass. The home side pummelled away again but it was Byrne who spotted the definitive gap and stretched out for a try, which he converted.

Leinster should have scored a second try on nine minutes following a searing break from Liam Turner, the centre’s timing on to the ball beautifully judged and it took a great try saving tackle by scrumhalf Rhodri Williams eight metres from the line to deny him.

The home side once again pounded the Dragons fringe defence, but Scott Penny was correctly penalised for crawling over the line. The promising opening to the match descended into a morass of handling errors and turnovers that robbed the contest of that early rhythm.

The Dragons enjoyed some possession and position inside the Leinster 22 but the closest they game to scoring was a pushed penalty from Will Reed. The outhalf had greater cause to lament his next conspicuous involvement on 25-minutes when Leinster scrumhalf Luke McGrath intercepted Reed’s inside pass and outpaced the cover over 55 metres. Harry Byrne once again converted.

When Leinster conceded their fifth penalty in the first half an hour, Dragons kicked for the corner, won the lineout and when Ross Moriarty made some headway with a carry, it was the catalyst for a couple of quick rucks and a try for the lively Rhodri Williams, converted by Reed.

It galvanised the home side and the response was emphatic, Luke McGrath found space from a quick tapped free-kick, Penny made the pivotal incision, and the hard-working Ruddock was on hand to take the scoring pass.

Leinster’s bonus point try materialised in first half injury time, Deeny, galloping into the Dragons 22 and after a prolonged softening up process from a metre or two out, it was Turner’s clever decision to switch to the short side that paved the way for Harry Byrne’s second try on the night, which he converted to make it 26-7 at the interval.

Jordan Lamour claimed his side’s fifth try, when he appreciated that there was no defending a ruck on the blindside and scooted down the wing to score in the corner. The Dragons then enjoyed a spell of possession but despite racking up over 20 phases the home side’s defence held firm.

Leo Cullen summoned six of the bench in one go on 54 minutes including loosehead prop Jack Boyle for a Leinster debut. The Dragons finally got the try their enterprise deserved, JJ Hanrahan the scorer, albeit that it was the product of a forward pass in the build-up. Reed converted as the visitors reduced the deficit to 31-14.

The game lost a little shape, handling mistakes and turnovers taking a little of the cohesion until Jimmy O’Brien’s slaloming run paved the way for the home side’s sixth try. The fullback linked with Lee Barron and unselfishly he gave Rob Russell an unopposed run in.

Charlie Tector converted to make it 38-14 and the replacement outhalf was to have the final say when he latched on to Dave Kearney’s grubber kick and bounced the final defender to cross for a try which he could not convert. Not that it mattered on the night.

Scoring sequence – 3 mins: H Byrne try, H Byrne conversion, 7-0; 25 mins: McGrath try, H Byrne conversion, 14-0; 33 mins: Williams try, Reed conversion, 14-7; 35 mins: Ruddock try, 19-7; 40 (+1) mins: H Byrne try, H Byrne conversion, 26-7. Half-time: 26-7. 46: Larmour try, 31-7; 63 mins: Hanrahan try, Reed conversion, 31-14; 72 mins: Russell try, Tector conversion, 38-14; 79 mins: Tector try, 43-14.

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: L Barron for McKee 54 mins; J Boyle for Milne 54 mins; T Clarkson for Ala’alatoa 54 mins; J Jenkins for Molony 54 mins; N McCarthy for McGrath 54 mins; R Russell for Larmour 54 mins; W Connors for Penny 61 mins; C Tector for H Byrne 70 mins.

Dragons: A O’Brien; S Tomkinson, S Hughes, J Dixon, A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams (capt); R Jones, B Coghlan, L Fairbrother; M Screech, B Carter; B Fry, T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements: J Benjamin for Coghlan (HIA) 8-20 and 64 mins; J Williams for Dixon half-time; JJ Hanrahan for Tomkinson (HIA) 45 mins; A Seiuli for R Jones 53 mins; S Lonsdale for Fry 55 mins; C Coleman for Fairbrother 58 mins; L Jones for R Williams 65 mins; R Woodman for Moriarty 70 mins.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)