Mike Prendergast hoping Munster can plug into feelgood factor for Ospreys encounter

Simon Zebo returns to the Munster side for the first time since December for the game against the Ospreys at Thomond Park. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, Friday, 7.35 – Live TG4 & Premier Sports 2

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast is hoping his side can tap into the feelgood factor around Irish rugby at the moment and copperfasten their bid for a knock-out place in the URC when they host Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday evening.

The clash brings together two sides in a rich vein of form after poor starts to the season, with the Swansea outfit winning six of their last seven games, while Munster have won eight of their last 11 outings across the league and Europe.

Of course, both sides will be without their frontline internationals with Munster, in sixth place, eight points clear of Ospreys, who are 12th and currently four points adrift of a knock-out spot.

“It’s going to be a tough game but one we are really looking forward to back in Thomond Park on a Friday night and a lot to be excited about, especially after the last couple of weeks,” said Prendergast.

“We spoke to the boys about that this morning. There is a good buzz around Irish rugby at the moment and every time you put on a jersey for a province and you go out and represent Munster this weekend, it is something to be excited about.”

Munster have made three changes from the side which won 40-30 away to Benetton three weeks ago with Simon Zebo returning for his first match since suffering a knee injury in December.

He comes in on the left wing with Liam Coombes switching to the other side in the absence of Calvin Nash.

Gavin Coombes, released from Irish camp, comes in at number eight in place of Alex Kendellen. The third change is also in the backrow with Jack O’Donoghue, who will skipper the side, returning from a two-match suspension in place of Jack O’Sullivan.

Roman Salanoa again starts at tighthead after returning from Irish camp but Keith Earls, the third Munster player released by the Irish management, does not feature.

Former World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa, who this week announced he would be leaving in the summer halfway through his two-year contract, partners Antoine Frisch in the centre amid continued speculation that the French-born but Irish qualified centre is a target for a number of Top 14 clubs including Toulon and Lyon.

Munster moved to bolster their midfield resources on Thursday with the signing of 26-year-old Chiefs centre Alex Nankivell on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

Outhalf Ben Healy, back from his first Six Nations camp with Scotland, is included on the bench, where replacement scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan from Clare could make his home debut. Another academy player, Mark Donnelly from Midleton, is poised to make his sixth senior appearance.

MUNSTER: S Daly; L Coombes, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Zebo; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, S Archer, J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen, E Coughlan, B Healy, R Scannell.

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, M Collins, O Watkin, K Giles; S Myler, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith (capt), E Taione, T Botha; B Davies, H Sutton; J Regan, E Roots, M Morris.

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, G Phillips, R Henry, J Fender, H Deaves, M Aubrey, J Walsh, I Hopkins.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).