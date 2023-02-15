Andy Friend backing Bealham to continue shining in an Ireland jersey

Ireland’s Finlay Bealham during the Six Nations round two match against France at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on February 2nd. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Connacht’s Andy Friend is backing Finlay Bealham to continue shining in an Ireland jersey after his return to Six Nations action this season.

The Connacht tighthead, who captured headlines for his impressive pass for Hugo Keenan’s opening try in Ireland’s 32-19 win over France, has spent most of his Ireland appearances coming off the bench, but Friend believes there is more to come from the 31-year-old.

“I have been impressed with the consistent growth of the man, certainly since I have known him. He’s come out of his shell, and is now being recognised on the rugby field. It’s a real compliment to him and the way he goes about his game, and continues to build himself on and off the field,” he says.

Friend describes Bealham’s development as “the opening up of a flower” and is now showing the world what he can do.“He has had a lot challenges thrown at him, he’s a man who accepts those challenges, and tries to learn and grow from them.”

Heavy criticism was aimed at Bealham when he came on as a replacement loosehead against Georgia in 2020, but Friend says any team would struggle against a Georgian pack.

“I certainly remember the game, against a very strong scrummaging side, and he went out there for his country and played on the loosehead side. When you have a bloke who hasn’t played a lot of minutes on the loosehead, whether choosing to or accepting it, to take on that challenge, I thought it was very brave of him.

“I thought it was unfair some of the criticism he got, but that which doesn’t break us makes us stronger, and what you see now is that Finlay has grown from all the difficult experiences he’s had over the course of his whole career. I’ve known him for the last 4½ years, and we have had a lot of conversations. He’s an open book and I have a lot of time for him.”

Bealham is one of several players who will miss Connacht’s URC trip to Italy where they take on Zebre on Saturday.

Paul Boyle was due to return, but irritated his shoulder injury in training, and joins Dave Heffernan (thigh) and Shane Delahunt (hip) on the injured list, while Bill Ralston is ruled out till May having undergone surgery on his ankle. Seán Masterson (Achilles) and Gavin Thornbury (knee) remain on the long-term list.

However, Ireland squad members Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade are available to travel, in addition to David Hawkshaw and Oisín Dowling, having recovered from ankle and knee injuries respectively.