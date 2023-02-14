Terenure awarded replay after Clongowes field ineligible player in Leinster Schools Senior Cup tie

Terenure College have been reinstated in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after their opponents Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible player in their first-round match at Energia Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Terenure College have been reinstated in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup after their opponents Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible player in their first-round match on February 1st at Energia Park, a game in which the Kildare school prevailed 17-15.

Following a meeting of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee on Monday afternoon it has been decided that the match will be replayed on Monday, February 20th at the same venue.

The decision to replay the fixture follows an independent submission, unrelated to either school, that Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible player in contravention of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Gamesmaster’s handbook and schools’ competition regulations.

On the evidence available a replay was deemed the fairest resolution to the issue. The winner of the game will face St Michael’s College in the second round on a date also to be confirmed.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Ireland’s final Under-20 Six Nations Championship match against England on Sunday, March 19th has sold out in record time. Richie Murphy’s side are unbeaten after two matches having accounted for Wales 44-27 in Colwyn Bay on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Last Friday at the Cork venue – it was also sold out with just over 8,000 supporters in attendance – they edged past France 33-31 when outhalf Sam Prendergast kicked a late penalty to secure victory. Ireland are looking to emulate last season’s Grand Slam-winning side. Their next game in the present campaign is on Friday week against Italy in Treviso (7.15, Irish time).