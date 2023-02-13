Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne to see specialist over leg injury suffered against France

Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine to see the extent of the injury he suffered against France in the Six Nations on Saturday. The lock suffered a leg injury that saw him leave the action early, and he left the game in crutches.

Rob Herring will proceed through return to play protocols after the head injury he suffered from a tackle from Uini Atonio, who avoided a red card but has since been cited for the incident.

Johnny Sexton’s groin injury will be managed this week, while Dan Sheehan will continue his hamstring rehab under the supervision of the Ireland medical team. Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.

The Ireland coaching group will retain 25 players for the two day mini-camp at the IRFU’s high performance centre later this week, while the remainder of the squad have returned to their provinces to play in this weekend’s URC fixtures.

READ MORE

The Ireland squad will train with Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20s later in the week. Both squads are unbeaten to date in their respective Championship campaigns.

Ireland’s next Six Nations game is against Italy on Saturday, February 25th.