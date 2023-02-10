Ireland v France U20s: Late Sam Prendergast penalty seals victory in pulsating encounter

Ireland U20 33 France U20 31

Ireland’s defence of their U20s Six Nations title is still on course after a pulsating match that swung one way and then the other. A penalty from Sam Prendergast with two minutes left sealed the victory after the lead had changed hands three times in the final quarter.

Ireland had led by 13 points at one stage, and had looked much the better team in the opening half-hour, but the momentum shifted violently after half-time. France found their rhythm and their running game and at times Ireland lived on their wits and their scramble defence.

In the end Ireland did exceptionally well to win. A try from Ireland’s giant number eight Brian Gleeson, after three of four minutes of sustained, disciplined, relentless pressure, dragged Ireland back into the lead with 10 minutes left. And when Ireland were punished for not controlling the restart with a brilliant French try in the corner, the outstanding Prendergast showed his nerve to coolly slot a penalty from about 25 metres.

READ MORE

The Ireland U20s are unbeaten in Musgrave Park since they put down roots for the 2019 Six Nations, and that winning run was extended to eight games last night, but it hung by thread as the game clock turned red. Having forced a penalty inside their own half, France struggled to control a lineout inside the Ireland 22. In the ensuing chaos, Ireland squeezed one last turnover.

In front of a full house, and on a crisp, still evening, Ireland played with the kind of exuberance and ambition that has been their calling card in recent seasons, but their half-time lead should have been greater than six points, 20-14, and they nearly paid dearly for not being more ruthless when they were on top.

They dominated territory and possession and France scored on their only two visits to Ireland’s 22 in the first half. Under incessant pressure France coughed up seven penalties in the first half an hour, and their discipline was so fractured that they had two players in the sinbin before the break.

Ireland's Diarmuid Mangan with Marko Gazzotti and Enzo Benmegal of France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland’s work at the set-piece was terrific. Ireland’s first points originated from a stolen lineout by Conor O’Tighearnaigh, and Diarmuid Mangan repeated the dose early in the second half. In the scrum Ireland terrorised the visitors, especially in the first half. France had already conceded two scrum penalties when they were swept off the ball on their own put-in by a pulverising Irish shove, that ultimately led to a score.

Prop Paddy McCarthy claimed Ireland’s first try after 13 minutes, touching down near the corner after a powerful lineout maul. Prendergast added a sweet conversion to his earlier penalty and a 10-0 lead was the least Ireland deserved for their early dominance.

France responded midway through the half when Hugo Auradou touched down near the posts, after half a dozen phases, but it didn’t alter the balance of play. Prendergast controlled the game for Ireland, with his distribution and with his prodigious kicking, and Ireland’s pressure continued to generate opportunities.

Henry McErlean at fullback and Hugh Cooney in the centre were electric at times, and Hugh Gavin did really well for his try, 10 minutes before half-time. Not held in the tackle, he squirmed over the line, and on the advice of the TMO the try was awarded. Prendergast landed another beautiful conversion from out wide, and at 20-7 Ireland were cruising.

The mood of the game, though, changed either side of half-time. With a player in the sinbin France managed to get a foothold in the Irish 22 – after Ireland had been sloppy on a restart – and from a lineout in the corner Brent Liufau barrelled over the Irish line six minutes before the break.

Raffy landed the conversion, and just before half time France nearly scored again from a breakaway. The visitors made a thunderous start to the second half and Ireland bent under the pressure. Two Irish players were sent to the sinbin in the third quarter and France took the lead for the first time when Lenni Nouchi finished a rolling maul, 17 minutes from that end.

After that, all hell broke loose.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); J Nicholson (UCD); H Cooney (Clontarf), J Devine (Corinthians), H Gavin (Galwegians); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); G Hadden (Clontarf), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), P McCarthy (DUFC); C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD), D Mangan (UCD); J McNabney (Ballymena), R Quinn (Old Crescent), B Gleeson (Garryowen).

Yellow cards: G Hadden 52 mins; D Mangan 60 mins

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC) for G McCarthy 48 mins to 55 mins, HIA; E O’Connell (UL Bohemians) for O’Tighearnaigh 56 mins;

FRANCE: L Bielle-Biarrey; T Attissogbe, N Depoortere (capt), E Gailleton, E Benmegal; T Raffy, L Carbonneau; L Penverne, B Massa, Z Affane, H Auradou, B Liufau; O Jegou, M Nouchi, L Gazotti.

Yellow cards: Z Affane 30 mins; L Nouchi 38 mins

Replacements: T Lacombre for B Massa h-t; H Reus for Raffy 50 mins; Ferte for Bielle-Biarrey 61 mins; B Chinarro for Auradou 62 to; L Tabarot for Penverne 71 mins; M Pakihivatau for Affane 71 mins; M Castro Ferreira for Jegou 74 mins

Referee: Angus Mabey (NZRU)