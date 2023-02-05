RugbyMatch Report

France survive big scare to edge out Italy in Six Nations

Les Bleus fend of threat and extend winning streak to 15 when they travel to Ireland

France's outhalf Matthieu Jalibert celebrates after scoring a try against Italy in Rome. Photograph: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty

Sun Feb 5 2023 - 17:49

Italy 24 France 29

Ethan Dumortier scored a try on his France debut as the Les Bleus started their Six Nations title defence with a 29-24 bonus-point victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Thibault Flament, Thomas Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert also got on the scoresheet for the Grand Slam champions, while Ange Capuozzo dotted down for Italy and Tommaso Allan added four penalties.

The visitors were dealt a second-half scare when Charles Ollivon was sent to the sin bin and Italy were awarded a penalty try, at one point taking a second-half lead through Allan.

Les Bleus fended off the threat and will look to extend their winning streak to 15 when they travel to Ireland next weekend.

Italy responded through Capuozzo, who went on a sprightly run and was able to evade Gregory Alldritt before getting the ball down in the left corner, with Allan adding a penalty to make it 19-14 at the halfway point.

Ramos added three more but Ollivon was soon punished for bringing down the maul and the penalty try was awarded after a review. Allan soon made no mistake to slot his fourth penalty through the posts to give his side the lead for the first time in the 61st minute.

Five minutes later, however, France displayed their depth when Jalibert came off the bench and made an instant impact, scoring with his first touch to secure the bonus point.

