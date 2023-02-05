France survive big scare to edge out Italy in Six Nations

France's outhalf Matthieu Jalibert celebrates after scoring a try against Italy in Rome. Photograph: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty

Italy 24 France 29

Ethan Dumortier scored a try on his France debut as the Les Bleus started their Six Nations title defence with a 29-24 bonus-point victory over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Thibault Flament, Thomas Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert also got on the scoresheet for the Grand Slam champions, while Ange Capuozzo dotted down for Italy and Tommaso Allan added four penalties.

The visitors were dealt a second-half scare when Charles Ollivon was sent to the sin bin and Italy were awarded a penalty try, at one point taking a second-half lead through Allan.

Les Bleus fended off the threat and will look to extend their winning streak to 15 when they travel to Ireland next weekend.