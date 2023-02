France survive big scare to edge out Italy in Six Nations

𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓 🇫🇷



Matthieu Jalibert with his second international try.#ITAvFRA | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/luQOKPvRDm

— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 5, 2023

writes Steffan Thomas on an afternoon whem Wales suffered their heaviest defeat to Ireland in Cardiff since 2001. Thomas blames Wales’ passive defence in the first half.","type":"text"},{"_id":"OR3D6C2T6RCHDC25BTZI44VYJ4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124552},"content":"“Their line-speed was absolutely insufficient to be competitive against another tier one nation . . . which made it nigh on impossible to shut out Ireland’s attacking threats out wide.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"YCQOYKDT3ZAV7BSUD4F2N3J36A","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124553},"content":"Mark Orders on Wales Online wrote Wales looked what they are – a side in transition . But he said there were promising signs from their young players. “Joe Hawkins, Dafydd Jenkins, Rio Dyer and Tommy Reffell . . . there were splashes of encouragement from the quartet.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"LAS7IHUDTBEQLL5ODGQLEP3IZE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124554},"content":"But he was critical of Wales in the collisions.","type":"text"},{"_id":"OTT5HXQFXFGBPPMI7VC6D7NDJE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675616390919},"content":"“According to the official statistics, every visiting player made it into double figures when it came to carrying metres. Frequently, Welsh players were forced back as green-shirted opponents drove hard and powerfully. The number of post-contact metres the Irish made must have been eye-popping.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"ZZTAUHUETNEYZHIU7SJPR2CDNI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124555},"content":"Reserving special praise for Caelan Doris, he wrote “those searching on the internet for the definition of the word ‘sensational’ on Saturday evening, might well have been confronted by an image of Doris”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6Q2WPODQR5A2BIYCRB2B6IKT3E","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124557},"content":"On BBC Wales, Gareth Griffiths took to an alarmist intro : “Make no mistake. Welsh rugby is in turmoil.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6M3VKV6J3ZAS3IYMLWWKLSVGPE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124558},"content":"“Irish men’s rugby is currently light years ahead of its Welsh equivalent – on so many levels.","type":"text"},{"_id":"H6WOXD2TMJF5VO2M7VFHID2BX4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124559},"content":"“Now Townsend’s Scotland await in Edinburgh. For Gatland’s team, any sort of victory is required to help lift Welsh rugby’s gloom.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"VAROA26G6ZEFBEXR66L3PLT5VU","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124561},"content":"Alex Bywater in the Daily Mail wrote “Welsh Rugby Union probably thought it couldn’t get any worse. Until this”. He said the game was “an unmitigated disaster, certainly before half time”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"NL6Q2W2PJGU6ZVAZAZK7HEJCWI","additional_properties":{"_id":"NT2GR7RYYREFBL5PPX4QBD5K54"},"type":"image"},{"_id":"GTQIRVOI5NGWNFAQXFUDZTGCXM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124562},"content":"“The green shirts were totally dominant in contact. Stepping in for Gibson-Park, Conor Murray was given an armchair ride at scrumhalf. His service was slick as he found runners at will.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"DFC62SYNNRCYPG7OSHHJV33KRM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124564},"content":"The Telegraph said Gatland was handed a rude awakening as Ireland swatted Wales aside. Tom Cary wrote Ireland showed why they were favourites for the Six Nations.","type":"text"},{"_id":"EDI45CR4QFDVJGWSWTZIAWEIHA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675616390928},"content":"“There was no mistaking Ireland’s superiority in all facets of the game.” He added it was difficult to tell to what extent Ireland were brilliant and Wales were poor; “like a football team who go 4-0 up before half-time, Ireland took their foot off the gas”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KJOQNQJBLVEN3NDFTHCTFLWARA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124566},"content":"In the Times of London, Steve James was effusive in his praise for Ireland . “It was just like watching the All Blacks in their pomp at times, such was the pace, precision and intensity of their play. Wales, with a lot of players in the winters of their careers, could not cope.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"CYE54MSGIFGYVBZEEGV4VZDOH4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675604124568},"content":"In France, L’Équipe wrote that Ireland are ready for France and Andy Farrell would be reassured by a mentality he wanted that was worthy of the status of world number one. In their player ratings, Aurélien Bouisset wrote Johnny Sexton was serene in the outhalf role compared to his haggard opposite number Dan Biggar, as Sexton dictated the game perfectly in Cardiff.","type":"text"}],"content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"David Gorman"}},"name":"David Gorman"}]},"description":{"basic":"Welsh rugby ‘light years’ behind Irish rugby as there is special praise for ‘sensational’ Caelan Doris"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:10:28.010Z","headlines":{"basic":"‘Just like watching the All Blacks in their pomp’: Welsh media reacts to Ireland win"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"aODb0ehZ7yEyMB--yKnRGkcJpbQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"Eu7RZaRTSmYPlursFuRdW4Mstjw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"_Pak0JqDSNzDRQVQbliQKPem4yE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"Kp7NvFaQZc0W426P84MY_-AmFtE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"Z7DVIa6hlN5TrPR9uB0Fc4jrxvI=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"5atKzxggz6dxY1CO3qC9iR_M3nc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"d_z3gD5PaLtNXOrzNsh1GwsHvCM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"qreQOcX1J1GxmJx66-kCYuxbwhA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"MjtXJMwIR1t_T3C-m_jGwVImiN0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"VV9eggGbVlA_qk_UVZkOLpKsmZ0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"FLxujIGienGNRZTKWDAwwFvTeqA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"o2JwtTpujrYnq0xjTqPnbF6FUdk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"Mtj9io6_RAb7-LUm5zLEO4f3IcY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"sk1Lz5GPvYlElYgHRoRl1RpKkGo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/QOBWYVFI3H2PMC5UILKLKYOLHM.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"name":"Rugby"},{"name":"Sport"}]},"website_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/05/wales-v-ireland-media-reaction-just-like-watching-the-all-blacks-in-their-pomp/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/rugby","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Rugby"}}}},{"_id":"H7EW5C6OVZHB3F2ZAOIECNSKZ4","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":316,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/5469/podcasts/6192483/media/1233213d6556d192810f3c152a1f84eb_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/05/stuart-mccloskey-must-start-to-be-great-if-he-is-to-fend-off-the-circling-lions/","content_elements":[{"_id":"KBDZ65K4CVGHFAH5C5G73LAR7E","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643835},"content":"Someone once said that you don’t have to be great to start but that at some point you do have to start to be great in succeeding at elite level.","type":"text"},{"_id":"4ILV3XQ3QZGBTO263C3KN5ZFBA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643838},"content":"It wasn’t a direct sporting metaphor or maxim, but the sentiment sprang to mind when watching Stuart McCloskey at the Principality stadium and considering his Ireland career to date. From his first cap almost seven years ago, to sporadic involvement against Tier 2 nations, it was hardly an orthodox rite of passage to be front and centre in world rugby’s number one side.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VCU26USBRZAYRGPM7Q6VGXDDAA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643839},"content":"Opportunity knocked last autumn, and McCloskey answered Ireland’s call. Three consecutive appearances in the run-on team during the November Test series enabled him to retain the jersey for the fourth time in succession in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff.","type":"text"},{"_id":"UXLLS2MSYRBX3PR7DI5AZEUN4I","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643840},"content":"Robbie Henshaw’s injury, Bundee Aki’s recent six-week playing sabbatical and McCloskey’s form in the Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia had persuaded Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to choose the services of the Ulster centre ahead of other options that included the uncapped, in-form Leinster centre Jamie Osborne.","type":"text"},{"_id":"RIEPQMSZKRGWZCHANAARXTB5LI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643841},"content":"For those that cite the 21-year-old Osborne’s relative youth and lack of experience, the Welsh inside centre who directly opposed McCloskey, Joe Hawkins, is 20, had one cap before Saturday and yet was arguably his team’s best player in the 34-10 defeat.","type":"text"},{"_id":"4A4DRA3TTNDH3HBO32LVYUS6ZU","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643842},"content":"Farrell’s decision was understandable. McCloskey (30) had been outstanding in the 26 minutes he managed against the Springboks before injury forced him to the sideline, translating the high-calibre contribution that was characteristic of his pomp at Ulster into the green jersey.","type":"text"},{"_id":"O5YCQEPD6RGTJHSC42NH3Z2LO4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643843},"content":"He made an amazing recovery to play against Fiji and then the Wallabies without quite matching the effervescence, however short lived, from the South African game. That was the nub of the challenge he faced going to Cardiff.","type":"text"},{"_id":"QC3IWICIFBG55LHAGY62JDMPDE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643844},"content":"McCloskey had to discover a way to unleash the game-shaping influence of which he is capable, while ignoring some external dialogue. If some people feel that he is keeping the jersey warm until Henshaw returns, or Aki musters enough match minutes, or Osborne is deemed ready to step up, then that is their prerogative.","type":"text"},{"_id":"L66TW3CQVRPM3OTQL74YSZV6AA","additional_properties":{"_id":"IIGKCNU4SBFSFO6QAGTSL7DLPA"},"type":"image"},{"_id":"OVLBQKT2MRFLLI6KY256YKZJ3U","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643845},"content":"The only relevant rebuttal McCloskey can offer is his performance. It is not about standing out and being maverick in style and substance for the sake of it, a self-indulgence that might compromise the team requirements, rather it entails adding conspicuous value when opportunities arise. Solid won’t cut it, especially for a specialist ostensibly limited to one position.","type":"text"},{"_id":"WDCQGAA4GNGDXNXIUXQ5UQKDXI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643846},"content":"When tossing a rugby CV into the mix, versatility is a prized asset, even if mastery of one role is more prized by coaches than being a jack of all trades. .","type":"text"},{"_id":"26OIGZVTXNCFBIUMMVYM6YEK7M","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643847},"content":"Cardiff was to be McCloskey’s latest proving ground, the chance that all players claim to crave, and he couldn’t have started in more eye-catching fashion, a beautifully flighted, long cut-out pass sending James Lowe scampering down the wing. That moment was the genesis of Ireland’s first try.","type":"text"},{"_id":"CJ3ZXJRGBVFAFOMRDJJ2E6DP5U","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643848},"content":"At 6ft 4in and 17 stone, McCloskey was hidden by Ireland in plain sight, initially used as a decoy in the hope that his presence would get the Welsh defence to hunker down in anticipation of his arrival and the impending physical challenge on the gainline, thereby providing space and time for his team-mates. As a gambit it worked.","type":"text"},{"_id":"OLU46K4FXZADPNY5HPEM6WXYAU","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643849},"content":"It wasn’t until the 15th minute that Stu did a Stu thing and thundered into three Welsh tacklers taking play north of the gainline and giving his team front-foot possession. Two minutes later, though, he was reminded that there is a sequence to being able to offload in a tackle, one that can be fatally compromised by being too upright in contact.","type":"text"},{"_id":"SAFWQP53BFCVHFGBIK6SOI4BCM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643850},"content":"As the first quarter slipped into the second and Wales enjoyed a little purchase in the Irish 22, Garry Ringrose made a brilliant try-saving tackle, shortly followed by another from his midfield partner.","type":"text"},{"_id":"2MDDAS2XPTOK4MX5WKZ64ESPT4","additional_properties":{"_id":"RC4PU55KZRBBVPEUCP52WH4RSY"},"type":"image"},{"_id":"CI2I6BEHPRAFPJM7Z6DWO6VFNU","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643851},"content":"Having screamed for Johnny Sexton to squeeze the distance between them on the open side from a Welsh put-in at a scrum, McCloskey made the tackle that felled the hard-charging Hawkins a short hop from the Irish line.","type":"text"},{"_id":"WGEOTVTRZZEXVJN62L44WVPF4U","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643852},"content":"Ireland continued to use him sparingly but there was another moment on 29 minutes in which he ploughed through a redshirted human wall and offloaded to the supporting Murray. On 60 minutes Farrell summoned Aki and the non-scientific equation that ensued was whether McCloskey’s 60 minutes rated higher than Aki’s 20.","type":"text"},{"_id":"4ZABWCYI5BBQ3NYAYUAX6KTKEI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643853},"content":"An answer may come in the form of team selection for next Saturday’s game against France at the Aviva Stadium. McCloskey’s numbers were pretty good, though, nine carries for 66 metres, eight tackles, one missed, one offload, three tackles broken and two defenders beaten.","type":"text"},{"_id":"SBO7CEAGGBEEPETGOBNCUJGFWE","additional_properties":{"_id":"LDKXOFI3WJDRVGBPPCIQ2YM6PI"},"content":"Wales v Ireland player ratings: Keenan, Sheehan and Doris lead the way in Cardiff","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"ZB6ISDEANVAJDJ3YE5DMPFEKZI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643854},"content":"The optics were no less positive, even if they did require closer scrutiny to pick up some of the nuances of the performance. Even if the Lions are circling in the form of a soon-to-be fit Henshaw and Aki, McCloskey, based on the coach’s established pecking order and performance, deserves to keep the 12 jersey for the French match.","type":"text"},{"_id":"6URZ2MX3HZFDZHOKLWE6PXAYIM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675595643855},"content":"He must though start to be great if he wants to keep that primacy because in a position where the competition is world class, being good will not suffice. The Test match training wheels are off; time for him to light up that arena with his talent. Next Saturday would be timely to start that process.","type":"text"}],"content_restrictions":{"content_code":"premium"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"John O'Sullivan"}},"name":"John O'Sullivan"}]},"description":{"basic":"Retaining the 12 jersey will be a challenge with Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki staking their claims"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T12:22:34.889Z","headlines":{"basic":"Ireland’s Stuart McCloskey must know solid won’t cut it if he is to fend off the circling Lions"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"5469"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"9RBrjJ76-kMkfRgx4FdvgIqWfCA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"De6A_VnmWn6cYWVih8mNk4W8EA4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"64W3FR82XOeZWtvOeJZ1Jhzf45Y=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"43St9iBnsjsah9R-fPPMqee8OTY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"z3m6Gp-SVBp2dvDtPf7sfOo09VA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"hhuVJd578S_ZYEn6yxf7OwQ2DaU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"60gtJN2wF7u6y4cyMMp8afFZAR8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"V6cAKSPNmLjwKegfDWl3-dDO31E=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"1BMppA3sMnajx8PC0bKDK0TdWqw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"35ngUb-T1FbpF3ExPxcD1JtN0YE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"JGn1hcTlhRAbj_tup9Gy4794Abg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"HmdM0a7x0-z7BIrmYnaAPTrpHDI=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"kXoEv6N8YLScFk8YexFCEi-nZXU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"1k-pVawg4vwur_zUbAFVXjAYmuE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/C6KZJRS27ZRM55YGR65OZXYRGQ.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"name":"Rugby"},{"name":"Sport"}]},"website_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/05/stuart-mccloskey-must-start-to-be-great-if-he-is-to-fend-off-the-circling-lions/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/rugby","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Rugby"}}}},{"_id":"UVGZWNKVLNF4PEFH57PLBNA3J4","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":291,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/8948/podcasts/6189448/media/63857a2d6662490a3f64c99eb95b1c18_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/04/six-nations-tv-view-holy-god-in-heaven-ireland-find-they-have-nothing-to-be-worried-about/","content_elements":[{"_id":"ZDSJJTTOBNA3TDE5RHEWNX5MTI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274862},"content":"Ahead of kick-off in Cardiff, the Virgin Media panel was a little bit worried because there appeared to be nothing to worry about, what with Ireland playing like Gods of late and finding themselves atop the world rankings. And you know how it is, we tend to fret when things are looking that rosy.","type":"text"},{"_id":"36TDOC6R65CZZFXHNGTIQXJR4Y","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274863},"content":"Add to that, Ireland won the mother of all landslides in the Virgin Media poll that asked viewers who would win the Six Nations, Andy Farrell’s men coming out with a whopping 72 per cent.","type":"text"},{"_id":"645QE3W6X5BZTJWLGRACBBET3A","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274864},"content":"Matt Williams was impressed, but then he saw that five per cent had tipped Italy – England, Scotland and Wales mustering four per cent between them and losing their deposits. This prompted a deafening chortle from Matt and a suspicion that either (a) mickey-takers were spoiling their votes, or (b) they thought they were voting on the outcome of the Eurovision Song Contest.","type":"text"},{"_id":"GJASUU2RHVHOJDH24FNBIPRYKI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274865},"content":"Anyway, Joe Molloy welcomed Matt, Rob Kearney and Shane Horgan back to Six Nations duty, telling them all that they were ageing “beautifully”, which left Matt and Shane blushing a little, while Rob just pursed his lips.","type":"text"},{"_id":"JQW7K3FGWJFANC66BBC3LV2SCQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274866},"content":"“This is not a jolly at the office,” said Joe of the trip to Cardiff, reminding us that it was a whole decade since Ireland registered a Six Nations win in the city.","type":"text"},{"_id":"MK6UDBBJW5FVDNWXNXSWT3G6XQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274867},"content":"Over on the BBC, Gabby Logan was reminding Tommy Bowe of the very same stat, lest he was feeling over-confident, but she had the good grace to show him his 2009 try in the same stadium that sent Ireland on their way to the Grand Slam. Along with Jim Neilly’s legendary commentary, which, she said, demonstrated “BBC impartiality”, it concluding with the immortal line: “Holy God in heaven, what a try by Tommy Bowe!”","type":"text"},{"_id":"G44DH2URS5GSBMNAYUMZZY3ZKA","additional_properties":{"_id":"FS6JHY4BSRFV7NOQ3SYLQHPTSA"},"content":"Wales v Ireland: Opening flourish helps Ireland secure bonus-point victory","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"7MO2FAHJKJELVKFKGI5YU6WE4A","additional_properties":{"_id":"EMA5NKB67ZEHBP75GOB4JOV2VQ"},"content":"Wales v Ireland player ratings: Keenan, Sheehan and Doris lead the way in Cardiff","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"OMDYFZY5BRE73CYW2EYLANVOD4","additional_properties":{},"content":"The Beeb, incidentally, opened their coverage with a very lovely tribute to the late, great Eddie Butler, a reminder, once his voice filled the air, that watching the Six Nations will never quite be the same again. Although, in Andrew Cotter they have another gem, he being the fella who makes even the Boat Race an aural joy.","type":"text"},{"_id":"3GKC5FBAHJB73DDFMTDK7XH2NE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274869},"content":"Meanwhile, down pitch-side. “Holy God in heaven, what’s that on your shoes,” Sonja McLaughlan must have been tempted to ask Donncha O’Callaghan when he joined her for a chat, Donncha proudly pointing to the patriotic luminous green laces on his brown boots.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KLFAK4BB4JFTTDUH2LTACXFL5M","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274870},"content":"Are luminous green laces on brown boots a rugby thing? If so, it adds to the factors that make this sport a touch impenetrable for some of us. Like when the Virgin Media panel were debating who was the greatest Irish player of all time and Rob nominated Johnny Sexton, partly because off-the-field “he is a cultural architect”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"SZBFZOE6NOMA6KXLC3J7J7LJYQ","additional_properties":{"_id":"5CRAMIZYERFHVB6XA2CIBOA5QQ"},"type":"image"},{"_id":"IYE5IAI22JGDHOOES3RH4ZLVUI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274871},"content":"Not even Joe was courageous enough to ask Rob to expand on that theory, instead opting to focus on the closed nature of the roof in Cardiff. Rob and Shane begged to differ on the significance of this, Matt not caring a great deal about the issue. “Close the bloody thing, that’s what it’s built for.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"BK3W7N6OQRHNLFI7M3VOG24RC4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274872},"content":"Confidence all ‘round, though, when it came to predictions, the entire panel tipping Ireland, if a touch nervously, to prevail.","type":"text"},{"_id":"LOVXFPKAQZBDHL6EMF5LWSK45M","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274873},"content":"A nervous opening too, Ireland taking a whole one minute and 58 seconds to settle before scoring their opening try. After that? Holy God in heaven. They’re going to win the World Cup.","type":"text"},{"_id":"J7GULCGFARCUPPXI4IFEPX6VJU","additional_properties":{"_id":"SONTZQ6FOREPXPAINDRCDRXRKY"},"content":"Wales v Ireland: Ill-discipline takes shine off dominant Irish display","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"TMEFSYQPSFBGNCQIBOILFTGKPQ","additional_properties":{"_id":"PGINZ5HPJJEDTF5LT5UYJGGX4U"},"content":"Ireland’s Andy Farrell delighted with win over Wales but sees room for improvement","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"IZFI4S4265FILDEBKTSGQTJ5OQ","additional_properties":{},"content":"Half-time, 27-3. “What were we worried about?” asked Joe, who then proceeded to worry us with his suggestion that it was all so easy, Ireland should “empty their bench” in the second half. By now, some of us were envisioning headlines along the lines of “WALES COMPLETE STUNNING 28-27 COMEBACK”.","type":"text"},{"_id":"7GOEDNWYDRCYFLHJYAYTGT6KKY","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274875},"content":"Matt reassured us a bit by pointing out that the “Welsh defence is as slow as a month of Sundays”, so even if you brought on your great-grandmother she’d out-sprint them. But still, when Liam Williams got that try...","type":"text"},{"_id":"IGFGQVWN3NDTBFDPX65SCIHJDM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274876},"content":"Order restored, though, when the cultural architect that is Josh van der Flier, bless him, did his thing. Full-time, 34-10.","type":"text"},{"_id":"MCPHS2JUCJDHVI4YCZ55ZAVH5E","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274877},"content":"Hugo Keenan was man of the match. “There’s a reason you’re in my Fantasy team, so thanks for that,” Sonja said to him, never once considering the feelings of those who had not only selected Jamison Gibson-Park, but had made him captain too.","type":"text"},{"_id":"AFMJANGHPNELXBF5F3U5PBIY3U","additional_properties":{"_id":1675539274878},"content":"The Virgin Media panel? Happy, but critical of that iffy second half spell. When you win in Cardiff for the first time in 10 years, by an entire 24 points, and people are going “hmmm”, you’d have a notion that you’re in a decidedly good place.","type":"text"}],"content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Mary Hannigan"}},"name":"Mary Hannigan"}]},"description":{"basic":"Nervous confidence is the order of the day for the panel, as Ireland’s ‘cultural architects’ put Wales to the sword"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T19:54:44.161Z","headlines":{"basic":"Six Nations TV View: Holy God in heaven ... Ireland find they have nothing to be worried about"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"YRnc1I0bXLB1yRhMBS4Ufgda5t4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"qV_V9xvoyALQcOSP0rKh1Hz1yN0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"6BMaD9qMwd4WK_f1K9-dtKSpgIw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"jEsiHQqTc0BTBYrFhfvR8b_YsQY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"cVEU0tWl_zIXk1t2V8Rld8PsYm4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"5-abVSRMgBJtG9_j4EimTPqrngw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"qr1S-1pbkENVvMFQrgm1QI0x1mw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"1HDDZB-eORJAdKINtblwrhcaL9I=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"InSeAYK8U88aJSODtoaSo9G9s2U=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"Y0LwRCqfwWq0aUnW5y1ZA1U0kK8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"X42zOs4iR-MjjU-mtAAY41k44CY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"J7-pESklOV4llLKSJ-tbzGvD8M4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"cY-HnSQUbth5o1qGlAOPNupF7IY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"tZ8dvZYDPRDTMw7R98GF5COTl4I=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/MISMKIZLRK2ZA7GIDXBBMLCHSI.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"name":"Rugby"},{"name":"Sport"}]},"website_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/04/six-nations-tv-view-holy-god-in-heaven-ireland-find-they-have-nothing-to-be-worried-about/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/rugby","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Rugby"}}}},{"_id":"SVFW6GMIURDXLMN5TSV6JIYYNY","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":312,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/5469/podcasts/6189418/media/8a5272d7846ce0c483206837c888edf1_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/04/andy-farrell-delighted-with-win-over-wales-but-sees-room-for-improvement/","content_elements":[{"_id":"EHNKAGRFBZD67EADBQ7N6STWHY","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311483},"content":"The build-up wasn’t without its hiccups and the performance wasn’t without its imperfections, but Andy Farrell hailed Ireland’s bonus-point 34-10 win over Wales in front of a 73,931 attendance as a dream start","type":"text"},{"_id":"IVBEY7ILUZHUZHDWK3DUV5JHBI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311485},"content":"“If you’d have given us a bonus-point win here at the start of the competition, we’d have probably snatched your hand off but at the same time, the best thing about it is that there’s plenty to do and fix and get better with. So, it’s not a bad place to be.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"FQ7YBSRNZ5G5XOCPC5M3SRJIYE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311486},"content":"“As we all know, this is a really tough place to start the campaign. But the good thing about it, in my opinion, there’s a lot of things we could have used as an excuse over the last 12 days, but I said to you in Portugal that our preparation had been top drawer. It really has. We got what we deserved at the end of the day. It’s a tough place to come and our history says exactly that.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KAED7Y6WD5FM5J46JRY3FDV4HQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311487},"content":"“The way that we galvanised together as a group is testament to how we go about our work in preparation for this Test match,” said Farrell, after a win gained despite the loss of Tadhg Furlong during the week and both Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy around “midmorning” before the 2.15pm kick-off.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VHR5BTOCFVC37GIYHPVKVLPA5M","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311488},"content":"“I thought our composure in the first half was great. I thought we were pretty clinical in taking our chances. Our defence at times was going after them but it wasn’t letting them play the game that they want to play, and they want to play pretty expansive to be fair to them. Offloading the ball and they looked dynamic and strong but our scramble defence was outstanding, especially in the first half on our own line, etc. But funnily enough, the first 20 minutes of the second half wasn’t great and a lot of it was our own downfall with how we played and our discipline. But how we came out of that showed some good resilience and we kept playing right to the end. We should have or could have had one or two more, so it was pretty pleasing.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"A3QLLZRXZJG2XJOVJEON7IDQY4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311489},"content":"","type":"text"},{"_id":"HEPEBEVM5VCWLNN36DQBCHE35M","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311490},"content":"","type":"text"},{"_id":"K2WAIHUBPBFQBFIFBGPHPB7TIA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311491},"content":"The nature of the injuries to Gibson-Park and Healy, rumoured to have both been ruled out with hamstring issues, were not divulged, although they must be doubtful for next Saturday’s meeting with France at the Aviva Stadium.","type":"text"},{"_id":"7RZAH3BHLFE33PUKP7VQMOWH6U","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311492},"content":"“We’ll find out tomorrow. We’ll see,” said Farrell. “That’s the strength of the group coming through. Guys like Johnny [Sexton], there’s three or four of them that’s not played any rugby for a long time, two or three injuries during the week as well, and what happened this morning could have unsettled a side, but there’s no excuse for us. We prepare as a group, we prepare as a squad of 37/38, and we expect ourselves to perform. That’s what we did.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"YEI6XUGEVVC5LBQYZWK2CSAMVY","additional_properties":{"_id":"MRMQGBB7UNEV5IREBZFVACDBCI"},"content":"Wales v Ireland player ratings: Keenan, Sheehan and Doris lead the way in Cardiff","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"P6RU6VXPE5CJNO3VADHHGJGQVA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311493},"content":"Having played just one game since the November tests, Sexton admitted: “I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was before a game. For lots of reasons, but the main one was I’d forgotten what it was like to do a build-up. I’d had one game on New Year’s Day since South Africa and I got injured in that.","type":"text"},{"_id":"3JIE2V54BZEVXGNZBN5U7WVEFU","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311494},"content":"“I trained hard, made some mistakes in training but you want to train well and then hopefully you get a few less on Saturday.","type":"text"},{"_id":"XDJE2TF3WVH7DPQQNRNH3VJWUY","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311495},"content":"“We came a bit unstuck in the third quarter, we just need to look at that and see what we can do better. We’ll get through it and see how we are next week.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"DEEV3U2DXJCOVHPJW5EZV4EATQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311496},"content":"The Irish captain was particularly happy with how Ireland started the game.","type":"text"},{"_id":"JPQNCES3L43CSMECUIQW22OXJU","additional_properties":{"_id":"IAVK6YIZT5HEFK23V32NSHMDAA"},"type":"image"},{"_id":"RK4MXLD2LFAXNFKXWJ6ATRC5FE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311497},"content":"“It was everything we spoke about during the week in terms of our accuracy, in terms of our discipline when they had the ball we were really good. Then we let that slide in the third quarter, we gave them four or five penalties on the bounce. What we spoke about at half-time was discipline.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"BIEUXHDLQ5E67CTGRJTW7QZ2R4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311498},"content":"At this point, Farrell interrupted him by quipping: “Good coaching, they all listened very well.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"E25B7YMZIJD23P52TKGBBRYPTE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311499},"content":"“We just did the opposite,” added Sexton. “I think the coaches said, ‘Don’t give away any penalties’ and all we heard was ‘penalties.” So we gave away some silly penalties but I thought the ref did really well ...","type":"text"},{"_id":"H6XYHM32TJEEPIZBFDN5QMB3LA","additional_properties":{"_id":"D4P3W7W34BCGTLXIQ6T7MSSACY"},"content":"Wales v Ireland: Ill-discipline takes shine off dominant Irish display","type":"interstitial_link"},{"_id":"A2BOJRV76JGSVIDMABLK2EHDQ4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311500},"content":"“It’s what you want, you want the ref to be strict.","type":"text"},{"_id":"KWGEL4KAX5EDXEJNLTQ3TLKGWM","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311501},"content":"“When we had the ball at the start he was reffing the team without it, when they had the ball he was reffing us at the start of the second-half.","type":"text"},{"_id":"5DXROXPGRBBSPJIR2EXGDLJRNQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311502},"content":"“Fair play to him, it’s tough to come here and ref in that crowd and then keep making the right decisions like he was. Fair play to him.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"3BPDB62RIVCB5PHL3P4ZCOKGNE","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311503},"content":"Sexton also admitted that he did carry some concerns about his cheekbone injury, and ensuing operation, into the match.","type":"text"},{"_id":"VOZ6SZGMXVEP7FNH3A7HEDFPFA","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311504},"content":"“A little bit, I slipped off one or two tackles trying to go a little bit lower so I went back to tackling higher in the second half.","type":"text"},{"_id":"RKXJCF5T75AQTIGAXYBY4HQZGQ","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311505},"content":"“It can be in the back of your mind, I tested it during the week, did some contact with Simon Easterby. I felt good, was confident and I got a good whack in the first-half and it was OK. I tested it out as well.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"5Q65MJ5S4ZCBLAAXE4F7MSMC4Q","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311506},"content":"Sexton was replaced by Ross Byrne before the 70-minute mark after some discussions with referee Karl Dickosn.","type":"text"},{"_id":"BJJDCHOLXJANRJCC62Q2FSDRH4","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311507},"content":"“I was just trying to get the physio. I had a dead-leg, wanted to get it strapped up but he said I needed to come off for a HIA. I said I just needed to see a physio and get a quad strapped. That was the confusion.","type":"text"},{"_id":"E5TX6WFZCNBIZBPHZV2SF52YUI","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311508},"content":"I went off, did my HIA. I’m fine.”","type":"text"},{"_id":"6TZP6DJT4RCL3MA2GHWOQXSO3A","additional_properties":{"_id":1675538311509},"content":"As for his calf, which was his issue in November, Sexton said: “I just got a dead leg on my knee.”","type":"text"}],"content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Gerry Thornley"}},"name":"Gerry Thornley"}]},"description":{"basic":"Johnny Sexton says Ireland came ‘a bit unstuck’ in second half"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T19:33:26.595Z","headlines":{"basic":"Ireland’s Andy Farrell delighted with win over Wales but sees room for improvement"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"5469"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"IVmw0pfV847W9yA4ufvTH4ajrVM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"Gp9k_nnlelnrIX_4oAZ5w1oj-BQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"JyEycH-3h6FZWSsDKutsXVy1SyI=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"Y7fSlogGRXL6To3QbUAwH9zv_RA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"BXbHXw6quZ8Dca2ybiwcFEvxqIw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"7kFZE-J6ENL0dVbYC-4m-49TBrQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"GeEZF5W5DisLnfYMN_FWLSdk6Ak=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"A1HXjtcHGzpHwpuJnoJBGHX08eY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"KBcjGCLzY8JQE3qr6vwAuKv55z4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"qLcLihDulpjjtG2Xa3jYzY4daGA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"z3x1bkncsPOzjz5Il09p1JN5A1A=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"ak3EgmC7aJXhrcQ1U4n71-ZCv4s=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"T3EHuNEjOuwGoQ-QfaV0kuoIWC8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"1vnh15zmeoeTnI4zrplired-w_c=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/WSEYURSLXM3WYXR3VTFDCB6GXM.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{"sections":[{"name":"Rugby"},{"name":"Sport"}]},"website_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/04/andy-farrell-delighted-with-win-over-wales-but-sees-room-for-improvement/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/rugby","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Rugby"}}}}],"_id":"696b63e83fc9db3934456752456dd5bc5f3fa8240c4a39bfb4817000af2ca8c6"},"expires":1675620035507,"lastModified":1675619735507}},"most-popular":{"{\"feedOffset\":0,\"feedSize\":5,\"section\":0,\"size\":5}":{"data":{"content_elements":[{"_id":"23WYL4UJ4BBIJD34JYP55LQJ2Y","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":293,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/8948/podcasts/6184595/media/49434cf0087915adae5511df40077e4b_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/culture/stage/2023/02/04/irish-directors-all-male-beckett-play-cancelled-as-only-men-could-audition/","content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Naomi O'Leary"}},"name":"Naomi O’Leary"}]},"description":{"basic":"He considered casting people of other genders, but did not do so because of rules set down by the playwright"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T05:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Irish director’s all-male Beckett play cancelled as only men could audition"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"V9zkOTZ_LECKjQbkWgbaRA3ecCI=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"FDm4PyFwAqyjRTZxgkaU9_Lx6pQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"ee4QJaBkXGXOZrAWqjArfL_POQE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"etFr7NFDPZlQcLAHuOhD1yboeXk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"3i6oNsUB_Zf7vPHZltZJAKAI1fA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"mNT0mV_Ox1WzxsyT0gf-OG2NAGY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"lBNIvKRUTaLBHMw1GjGiRQ8SA8g=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"moRKWvaiEfcbk0Zd4MreZ90CfrA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"ImhCrONQJIyA9UyJDdMGt-7Ygqk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"611lJ8-hK6GvQQXKAEJPaM8lXzg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"o0QZTOTfyzvbvE_SV78QKPNpVXA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"8B6iBm4HeS3EKL3wcK7uXReaii0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"GEYMTBLkUuovOwA1M2XUU_GRlAA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"8eWWtokqGQAoJ1BWS48WVgQgYQ4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/PCMPDLRIHFBBRTHJ3F2M4N7PN4.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{},"website_url":"/culture/stage/2023/02/04/irish-directors-all-male-beckett-play-cancelled-as-only-men-could-audition/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/culture/stage","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Stage"}}}},{"_id":"6QQTKHKT3VBWRLHFKBBNSZ7G24","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":409,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/8948/podcasts/6189400/media/fe4e1ecbe4d1ba100b355ee0156aa654_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/ireland/social-affairs/2023/02/04/deportation-of-failed-asylum-applicants-to-be-accelerated-says-harris/","content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Shauna Bowers"}},"name":"Shauna Bowers"},{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Conor Lally"}},"name":"Conor Lally"},{"additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Olivia Kelleher"}]},"description":{"basic":"Government continues to face challenge accommodating new arrivals as another anti-immigration protest staged in Dublin city"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T19:37:44.575Z","headlines":{"basic":"Deportation of failed asylum applicants to be ‘accelerated’, says Harris"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"zgnIbQJhK4yG44HufWqFPjiB7Vo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","274x274":"Em2wqPV0jHz4YUrKhrdUPG-n6-c=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","400x400":"86KNPZlHwANxYUsMbQKYiB-R3w8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","600x338":"qKsZmYKzV6L2AMxPIErIFS8OIVQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","600x400":"xcF85JoVp3x9GcLAiV5XRQXqh6M=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","600x450":"mBJ_p_1sSN_yzWFSAsWiJBk5JBY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","768x432":"ebLPU2_dw0qDfqAN9sQXlxF8Pv4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","768x512":"-UlQBQfhj8mKPkyCkCUni9DMLlw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","768x576":"HmgBVaUhzZGxhOVOzITM1mtJngE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","768x768":"nOw1frPEYVFk3OPl8pD23mtczxM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","800x450":"Lf1ZKeQ6BVscdIPIgJAUIZv9Deg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","800x533":"8W2rmtNbYB_yP0ur5uQNR5bKIJA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","800x600":"F-y5oPLfzaW5MP3wSztkKSGdPTA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/","84x84":"pi9iHCin_0430uFKUPCov0q7myA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(3091x2860:3101x2870)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/KP6POZDOKREAVK2WWGEQMIUZ6U.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{},"website_url":"/ireland/social-affairs/2023/02/04/deportation-of-failed-asylum-applicants-to-be-accelerated-says-harris/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/ireland/social-affairs","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Social Affairs"}}}},{"_id":"6FLS52Z5LZEOTKURV57Y56RWBE","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":236,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/5469/podcasts/6110157/media/5eed221e6f2af28c9ebd9c0ac0c45b91_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/life-style/people/2023/02/04/sean-moncrieff-within-living-memory-children-in-ireland-were-regarded-as-a-burden/","content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Seán Moncrieff"}},"name":"Seán Moncrieff"}]},"description":{"basic":"Their feelings were irrelevant, and any expression of them was viewed as dysfunction or defiance"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T05:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Seán Moncrieff: Within living memory, children in Ireland were regarded as a burden"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"5469"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"bx_5j0KFtiWJ4761cwlKFyFmVlA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","274x274":"c6XkiasP2ThRkGIpVzcPGw14ptc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","400x400":"K_WWuEnM9PVWJ2_XBkm3S8oBawo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","600x338":"lkdlMYYR96YzioLnZhpDqamLTqg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","600x400":"4ppNhG27cUa5v08hRYEJzaoCHjM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","600x450":"i7VZNQ9yDgZKVHuepfPA4u1vGIk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","768x432":"_xEHGX10nKe9MVUJ_teCfn07N_M=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","768x512":"klzecJ4mKHGUUpH1id3yES2faA0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","768x576":"vPCfx_uNhj6kTGSbEb0ABU2Hmrk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","768x768":"N6mWw3G8WtsEPhrXvg-9W3uslF8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","800x450":"WdDBtwdnjAYJU1fcbd-YGOJik50=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","800x533":"cJ0X63lYZQCLEZv_SZMFmyXQzOY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","800x600":"29Sp_WgveVcxyfwRKz6dT_QsOzs=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/","84x84":"DiWQFswmFDhwajC4P9uKc8FI0Q0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(395x386:405x396)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/LFTKFQMZIJC7ZFS7JRKI2RAFBI.jpg"}},"subtype":"columnist","taxonomy":{},"website_url":"/life-style/people/2023/02/04/sean-moncrieff-within-living-memory-children-in-ireland-were-regarded-as-a-burden/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/life-style/people","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"People"}}}},{"_id":"SL7SXROVOVD6JACEKUEWGAWEJI","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":184,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/8948/podcasts/6183638/media/f53cd86808a55444a12659c2d3c59ac4_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/politics/2023/02/04/sinn-fein-and-fianna-fail-clash-over-claims-of-paramilitary-uniforms-at-youghal-parade/","content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Harry McGee"}},"name":"Harry McGee"}]},"description":{"basic":"Flag-bearers were wearing flute band uniforms, SF spokesman insists after TD accuses them of wearing black paramilitary uniforms"},"display_date":"2023-02-04T05:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil clash over claims of ‘paramilitary’ uniforms at Youghal parade"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"oFFG9NMR8MgWxPxOPwTfKRRLfzc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x274":"WSmxcDhNU0q2EM8IIdrPr6nLmH8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x400":"E0Y_X-e7TD49JtNBYu0H1EHmRnk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"Y1jnjpY9jvIhfHA3nu5ZAK1bnWM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"8CzV1R-wgPP-8hA7TyIksrGOIL8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"1v2ikHQoq23ylcvqIMPCqn1j6Zs=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x432":"86-Brd-rJWx4TNuuu3jnDXBy3iU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x512":"zfPIPoQj45lhd6z0biOgPMDwJHo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x576":"xet0Qr3_sUz_8iowCdFvEBWBaNQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","768x768":"liMOuUGIMuVa8tAOGmOJArWoGlU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"jWsqDuYYNZ5_vPfIM__X2TSZkKU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"aqkLUyeWlXISXI7aEj9Va8tkn8k=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"mHGJzx8blVqVq_qazcoXhIv4cMk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","84x84":"MnuEZG6QsIWQ9JaPmbJN4yntKlw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/WODZD72SJZBXHG5QZTHK7Z6VDE.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{},"website_url":"/politics/2023/02/04/sinn-fein-and-fianna-fail-clash-over-claims-of-paramilitary-uniforms-at-youghal-parade/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/politics","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Politics"}}}},{"_id":"DL66BHR46NCRVBP3LHSASMVXLQ","additional_properties":{"audio_duration":380,"audio_url":"https://d22tbkdovk5ea2.cloudfront.net/audio/projects/8948/podcasts/6072919/media/f8103ff9d137dc1afe112580a08e7597_compiled.mp3"},"canonical_url":"/health/your-wellness/2023/02/02/when-my-children-were-two-and-three-we-became-homeless-i-was-drinking-and-taking-cocaine/","content_restrictions":{"content_code":"metered"},"credits":{"by":[{"additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Arlene Harris"}},"name":"Arlene Harris"}]},"description":{"basic":"Jane Reilly didn’t realise the depth of her addiction at first. Then she got help. After six years clean, she’s helping others find a way through drug problems"},"display_date":"2023-02-02T06:01:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"‘I had been addicted for eight years and didn’t realise the depth of it until one day I couldn’t stop shaking’"},"label":{"audio_project_id":{"text":"8948"}},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"158x158":"fBksLRLQPD-Q-b574PEd5-y1Nwg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","274x274":"NFelBA0kqyv8NPSreXI_rnKOzlQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","400x400":"0vZ85hcnkcgTWYE44AzuoN6zpUM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","600x338":"1o5U8hHWz_hUtVV1hxoNjg7o8kw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","600x400":"OAcDvjeybrHICC8fxCOVVidZVWg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","600x450":"DUaVt5CLKdbLDChe9CpIFF3DyuU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","768x432":"IFPsQ5RlAWQyMNFfBEt9Yx1RNbU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","768x512":"kW-erkL09XqJXqkpJ4KQp1VG_Xs=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","768x576":"aaSW_VXIhZjFwUlw7wWGRL10_Bo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","768x768":"GWFQgyxDwV0Z_dnf4_V0lvj1iR4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","800x450":"emmX4d2cg_wF5pGFhWS2wF8QcLk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","800x533":"pNOKzQHC6VeSd_tNqMEDm8HhMTM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","800x600":"JnqjZDJNwaEmWvf3agQBMca9vmA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/","84x84":"mgR1rpbf9ACic8vh5KJyVleCSbU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2850x1525:2860x1535)/"},"url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/AW46E54IUVCANKNPPX7T4LACMI.jpg"}},"subtype":"default","taxonomy":{},"website_url":"/health/your-wellness/2023/02/02/when-my-children-were-two-and-three-we-became-homeless-i-was-drinking-and-taking-cocaine/","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/health/your-wellness","additional_properties":{"original":{}},"name":"Your Wellness"}}}}],"_id":"559459c20c168a9547d59a3872bd5636637dcc0dea4241646acbe31725544551"},"expires":1675613157947,"lastModified":1675612857947}},"story-feed-query":{"{\"feature\":\"top-table-list\",\"offset\":0,\"query\":\"(taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/abroad* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/business* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/crime-law* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/culture* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/environment* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/food* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/health* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/history* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/ireland* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/life-style* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/media* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/motors* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/obituaries* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/offbeat* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/opinion* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/photography* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/podcasts* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/politics* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/property* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/science* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/sport* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/technology* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/transport* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/tuarascail* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/world* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/your-money* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\\/podcasts*) AND (subtype:\\\"default\\\" OR subtype:\\\"analysis\\\" subtype:\\\"feature\\\" OR subtype:\\\"opinion\\\" OR subtype:\\\"showcase\\\" OR subtype:\\\"columnist\\\" OR subtype:\\\"live-story\\\" OR subtype:\\\"podcast\\\" OR subtype:\\\"editors-note\\\") -(taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\\"/opinion/letters\\\")\",\"size\":5}":{"data":{"content_elements":[{"_id":"5I5VDLPRKFF7VAMXDL4VWHCVSI","credits":{"by":[]},"description":{"basic":"Les Bleus fend of threat and extend winning streak to 15 when they travel to Ireland"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:49:45.581Z","headlines":{"basic":"France survive big scare to edge out Italy in Six Nations"},"label":{},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"274x154":"iasobic4OgOoFIBvDzjHw3SKVpw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x183":"ggIupFe5IH-DPgUO4bTTABzo5ck=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x206":"LvUyhyKWLqpiy9rVfHc9hp40vko=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x212":"jzegsXq8v59TqkexWlwioAtUUec=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x251":"u-BvuH6hxPOdiX6p9-TtsVwA76s=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x283":"MQJlFu-k6HmayWBqhzauQ5lxGBc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x225":"o9vSsSSy35-PEQXNseB5I9LaVRo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x267":"vgSmE1JqUVDSjKo3BY5VM6MXGdM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x300":"ImabDtN_7ndCiPGgLrKomN4kQyQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"TgHFJKaLToRKHOLJdkvhj58n4XE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"t9gYBAS4PpUz_bA3q3RDeiTqydA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"FFvwpibpmowXlryOSYYwwMd2Efs=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"UF-0c3odN_JuG0qzokSd2RPFKfA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"dnLtcK60Nn8GKK8-5P2myOjcPug=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"URu9sN7lE4r2UNUZfI34qezfxZE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/F3LZ3HFBAICQPP32BENTNZW6RE.jpg"}},"type":"story","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/rugby","name":"Rugby"},"website_url":"/sport/rugby/2023/02/05/france-survive-big-scare-to-edge-out-italy-in-six-nations/"}}},{"_id":"FAPOYDJROFHHJKVTUEZ6PRSJFU","credits":{"by":[]},"description":{"basic":"Head of Catholic Church says catechism states same-sex attraction is not a sin, but that homosexual acts are - and that LGBT people should not be marginalised"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:47:32.510Z","headlines":{"basic":"Laws criminalising LGBT people a ‘sin’ and an injustice, says Pope Francis"},"label":{},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"274x154":"MT1R7UjsGsYSKfOpRmUFecdzpZw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","274x183":"DoI9c_SjthscsDD-VSMXR6Sg4es=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","274x206":"HA6tCwBCkJbs1CU0iErFIS1SS7s=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","377x212":"VXeqnbHsT9fyq7isZ68ELoECCZk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","377x251":"5gGUqje7S7TaUzjuzgsjD-O_C1s=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","377x283":"NKo5R0aft7YsGB0_6OaK1V2Hxd4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","400x225":"cAjFMJk3SqSLMhtNgeb0OaXBXII=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","400x267":"2rxxzr0iTat9ePyBj6aMqEvEsJ0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","400x300":"ECbeidhzkQ4aykkBUF0rwL3ExrU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","600x338":"WJ0lNjrYy2jbJlc3CGrTcnrNcHc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","600x400":"XRspNuEINbg2Q8td6JISlmtUyYA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","600x450":"69xiG6syxD8EF1ZjqhXFVfmyAVg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","800x450":"c86nTrVrjnxgP-Pxk1yoOuzGT9U=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","800x533":"E4SmHhD6L-hg7S47AiMVJzaZL5k=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/","800x600":"unPuYTt2Q5aoLnya4IRfm8X0xLo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70):focal(2811x2824:2821x2834)/"},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/3VAYKRSNXPAMPHDW2RX3LAHL3U.jpg"}},"type":"story","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/world","name":"World"},"website_url":"/world/2023/02/05/laws-criminalising-lgbt-people-a-sin-and-an-injustice-says-pope-francis/"}}},{"_id":"7OKLBM2IANCCTPBUE73NQXUFP4","credits":{"by":[{"_id":"daniel-mclaughlin","additional_properties":{"original":{"byline":"Daniel McLaughlin"}},"name":"Daniel McLaughlin","type":"author","url":"/author/daniel-mclaughlin/"}]},"description":{"basic":"Fierce fighting and continues in east as Kyiv cites ‘optimism’ western powers will eventually give warplanes"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:33:52.509Z","headlines":{"basic":"Ukraine to start training with German tanks but rules out use on Russian territory"},"label":{},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"274x154":"HahlnUsRPjvCnzbAXTRGCWKEfKs=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x183":"g98U1jN2QdjBKZoZCgrtaP9IAso=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x206":"jqnwNgp9rWxGI190jLRIUpEi03g=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x212":"HRO8a-5di5eYfb5CY3dwO51KG9o=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x251":"P_k4HsQ_ghtD6BfwMeIXU1YCD-U=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x283":"niW45JOx5lsWwR-1kem8NZATfPo=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x225":"cD2utvrMR-5CHw__p3VRQEUFmk4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x267":"35sYQNIv4fsHuvtvmYm06OL0SQA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x300":"nXD8QTPSs-0NqNNo7wGaQPwltHc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"E015ixyf34wosZSIDmlLUZriiHY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"zzFjhsk0vZkwsr_0xuPn71fXHSg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"fpQG-lJXuB8oQB5hoKuHiwOIBJ8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"673soStSa4fsJxW-0C3iYLnjO1o=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"G6hjqD-_aN4sA7M4B4xzoEbGVLA=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"OFLBx-7P8bkwmvsJVkLEVtPcXSU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/WMH6Z6OBZNENTHPZQ2Z2R3U5L4"}},"type":"story","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/world/europe","name":"Europe"},"website_url":"/world/europe/2023/02/05/ukraine-to-start-training-with-german-tanks-but-rules-out-use-on-russian-territory/"}}},{"_id":"TKOGYBXMO5G2BJF36KL7LLQ7IM","credits":{"by":[]},"description":{"basic":"Goals from Darragh Roche, Paudie Clifford and Donal O’Sullivan the difference in a game high on scores and low on intensity"},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:23:42.437Z","headlines":{"basic":"Kerry ease to victory and show off a few stars of the future"},"label":{},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"274x154":"sga5cab-cd04qxCHc0Bq9CTzGDU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x183":"xqnKGXJx6Kshu0MAkUZvKW4M8VM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x206":"7E1YA250JSB7x0Z7rlXxbrrlQn4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x212":"nq0aGQ3Vj4xYJpvFzqH8GYn1Zos=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x251":"DpLzvDvreuwnS9eNYeSj7j4BLNQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x283":"2HsCfMlXMjtU4QS0XtF5AQwgGR4=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x225":"a4MJRGn0TVoDVdOmzcGVSb482C0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x267":"7rUV-xhC-036T7ORpzYWfSXZy_8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x300":"k3lPUYWXU5Vd1pObcvgMkOeSxWk=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"_iKHgnCT4a_6FpoZzd0SOj4m_nw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"DRWEe8maAvds1mt0aC7UXO42Cvg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"GyGLhRgMgVheVJAMy1O7qWJInh0=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"kJKlrBYTJZX9E1svUnWYg7cS3d8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"aDufzJXVn41IqGLJFqTOTpfGubc=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"JmimlTk0j4dhgXbxrcSnbKEOEAI=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/G6OZZ5VU5WELWQ3X3W4QI7Y43Q.jpg"}},"type":"story","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sport/gaelic-games","name":"Gaelic Games"},"website_url":"/sport/gaelic-games/2023/02/05/kerry-start-smoothly-and-show-off-a-few-stars-of-the-future/"}}},{"_id":"MS4PR72Q2ZGOPCQJUH4DCGVFWI","credits":{"by":[]},"description":{"basic":"Student Hub email digest. In this week’s edition - right-wing rhetoric and the rise of far-right politics; Liveline complaints; war in Ukraine; Rhasidat Adeleke and more."},"display_date":"2023-02-05T17:18:32.803Z","headlines":{"basic":"‘Why is the Government perpetuating tropes about single male asylum seekers?’"},"label":{},"owner":{"sponsored":false},"promo_items":{"basic":{"resized_params":{"274x154":"_GuKJ7lv61_cPAcCOzIS13fzVKU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x183":"4lnsqxJChQRzNnQrKVb0ZUCxJwU=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","274x206":"wpPYfd7XtZChiQSsGjO87c4IXCY=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x212":"a-lBMRkGOCE3tEKzzA3Qa_RluWQ=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x251":"R4bYEX7Vm6yuV1V15z3X7RwZK1s=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","377x283":"pO9NzJq_h6Af1WFUHBVuZtxou_8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x225":"7OhXtJDPOIxhvfBGARsYGF5Bftg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x267":"CPxOQ_5RA6IMIbTRZ8CZneSgMf8=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","400x300":"rJfVq0U5pqyC3eqZat5wRswVySE=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x338":"WXzbX0qlcrEpusLa-yVDwQli2Tg=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x400":"mBEmmRc4XkXA3pwZE-2TJR1C-5A=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","600x450":"8HZPYoyaV94fsjHz7tWJFTVRPTM=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x450":"6wJkTeaaoFcXZTPexIzREhxT_Qw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x533":"ZSNrua3uhsmyLrsloK-ZHpFp6pw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/","800x600":"0VGMUsB67DjvoG6VFvbGBXbUwrw=filters:format(jpg):quality(70)/"},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/NIBJGPDXFNFK3PS5OGWEANKZBU.jpg"}},"type":"story","websites":{"irishtimes":{"website_section":{"_id":"/ireland/education","name":"Education"},"website_url":"/ireland/education/2023/02/05/why-is-the-government-perpetuating-tropes-about-single-male-asylum-seekers/"}}}],"_id":"9cad67082bff6bbcbf65fe8c39bffef1fde33d9d1dd285c55f667952a0f27054"},"expires":1675620239906,"lastModified":1675619939906}},"resize-image-api-client":{"{\"raw_image_url\":\"https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/irishtimes/IMNWKIX5DFFCFE5CD5NLBU6EVY.png\"}":{"data":{"377x212":"4TIAS7E064ZEAUJKVlYUYzx9cME=filters:format(png):quality(70)/","600x338":"cgyeLLOCI-RsteI8fNUDv3bpLaU=filters:format(png):quality(70)/","_id":"a5d7cfd312d2904f602068863e90da96d47f2ed748065136fd527cd38e5fc842"},"expires":1675620024997,"lastModified":1675619724997}}};Fusion.layout="right-rail-advanced";Fusion.metas={"page-type":{"value":"article","html":true}};Fusion.outputType="default";Fusion.template="template/article-right-rail";Fusion.tree={"collection":"layouts","type":"right-rail-advanced","props":{"collection":"layouts","type":"right-rail-advanced","id":"right-rail-advanced","childProps":[{"collection":"sections","id":0},{"collection":"sections","id":1},{"collection":"sections","id":2},{"collection":"sections","id":3},{"collection":"sections","id":4},{"collection":"sections","id":5},{"collection":"sections","id":6},{"collection":"sections","id":7},{"collection":"sections","id":8}]},"children":[{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":0},"children":[{"collection":"chains","type":"@wpmedia/header-nav-chain-block/header-nav-chain-block","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"@wpmedia/header-nav-chain-block/header-nav-chain-block","id":"0fyqVopZC0t22vx","customFields":{"hierarchy":"hamburger-menu","logoAlignment":"center","showHorizontalSeperatorDots":true,"leftComponentMobile1":"menu","rightComponentMobile1":"custom","rightComponentCustomIndexMobile1":3,"menuComponentMobile1":"custom","menuComponentCustomIndexMobile1":2,"menuComponentMobile2":"queryly","leftComponentDesktop1":"queryly","leftComponentDesktop2":"menu","rightComponentDesktop1":"custom","rightComponentCustomIndexDesktop1":1,"rightComponentDesktop2":"custom","rightComponentCustomIndexDesktop2":3,"menuComponentDesktop1":"none","menuComponentDesktop2":"none"},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","id":"f0f1j0n1myTR7B9-0-0-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"HTML":"","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0f1j0n1myTR7B9"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"subscribe-button/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"subscribe-button/default","id":"f0fcuF3rugfL8OV-0-0-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"customTopHtml":""},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"signin-subscribe/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"signin-subscribe/default","id":"f0fe6HNJvtOK8J1-0-0-2","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"loggedInNavigationTitle":"Logged-in-navigation"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"features","type":"zephr-target/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"zephr-target/default","id":"f0f7go6R0J9O9ao","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"targetClass":"toast-message"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/alert-bar-block/alert-bar","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/alert-bar-block/alert-bar","id":"0fyf1HqBRHEIbDE","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"_id":"FGGR5EBGGRAY7G37VQSXS6EWTQ"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":1},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fcvNGrcvki2qN","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"970x250|970x90|728x90|320x50","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"overline/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"overline/default","id":"f0fTKxPfSjDv26x","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"displayCenter":false,"paywallStatus":"premium","displayTransparency":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"headline/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"headline/default","id":"f0fHJiPzJQcP3M3","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"subheadline/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"subheadline/default","id":"f0ffhsWu7lZs1Ob","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"valueToDisplay":"Subheadline"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":2},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","id":"f0f1C3249hmWbRL","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"HTML":"

"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":3},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"article/lead-art","props":{"collection":"features","type":"article/lead-art","id":"f0fAAYTlh2wcbga","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"shrinkToFit":true,"viewportPercentage":65,"hideTitle":true,"hideCredits":true,"imageLoadingStrategy":"eager"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"byline/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"byline/default","id":"f0fEBlpG3fy019r","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"displayImage":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"social-share-bar/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"social-share-bar/default","id":"f0fvnlj9Fxvj4g4","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"spaceAbove":true,"showCloseButtonLP":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"sponsored-byline/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"sponsored-byline/default","id":"f0fvB7DVZvHyc7b","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fvB7DVZvHyc7b"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"chains","type":"article-body","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"article-body","id":"c0fFHNOGlUay7as","customFields":{"elementPlacement":{"1":"4","2":"4","3":"6","4":"12","5":"18","6":"24","7":"30"},"hideImageTitle":true,"hideImageCredits":true,"hideGalleryTitle":true,"hideGalleryCredits":true,"hideVideoTitle":true,"hideVideoCredits":false},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","id":"f0frCB4hReP77YJ-3-4-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"HTML":"

READ MORE

"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list","id":"f0f548OrkIMEaKw-3-4-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"listContentConfig":{"contentService":"content-api-collections-it","contentConfigValues":{"content_alias":"six-nations","from":0,"size":5}},"showOverlineXL":true,"showHeadlineXL":true,"showImageXL":true,"showDescriptionXL":true,"showBylineXL":true,"showDateXL":true,"imageRatioXL":"4:3","showBottomBorderXL":true,"shrinkToFitXL":true,"viewportPercentageXL":65,"showOverlineLG":true,"showHeadlineLG":true,"showImageLG":true,"showDescriptionLG":true,"showBylineLG":true,"showDateLG":true,"imageRatioLG":"4:3","showBottomBorderLG":true,"shrinkToFitLG":true,"viewportPercentageLG":65,"showHeadlineMD":true,"showImageMD":true,"showDescriptionMD":true,"showBylineMD":true,"showDateMD":true,"imageRatioMD":"16:9","showBottomBorderMD":true,"showHeadlineSM":true,"showImageSM":true,"imageRatioSM":"3:2","storiesPerRowSM":2,"imagePositionSM":"right","showBottomBorderSM":true,"extraLarge":0,"large":0,"medium":0,"small":4},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fA5zOjVt7q5My-3-4-2","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fq2HIufcDr5Mt-3-4-3","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fq2HIufcDr5Mt"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0f8wZfBvAILa7G-3-4-4","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0f8wZfBvAILa7G"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fNnztKDMLLaTe-3-4-5","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fNnztKDMLLaTe"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fn39YE5eOLals-3-4-6","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fn39YE5eOLals"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/author-bio-block/author-bio","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/author-bio-block/author-bio","id":"f0fIbmDTBOuTfW","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/article-tag-block/tag","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/article-tag-block/tag","id":"f0fbb8hMNmy83sV-3-6-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"lazyLoad":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"zephr-target/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"zephr-target/default","id":"f0f7VGkqo8TPcJq","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"targetClass":"floating-subscribe","pbInternal_clipboardId":"f0f7VGkqo8TPcJq"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","id":"c0ftyFC5UDap3CF","customFields":{"lazyLoad":false,"layout":"[[12],[12],[]]","column1":8,"column2":0,"column3":0,"column4":0,"column5":0},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"comments/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"comments/default","id":"f0fnwRcYNmy83bX-3-8-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0ffxI8BlJi466C-3-8-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"728x90|300x250","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"divider/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"divider/default","id":"f0ferEY3Omy838l-3-8-2","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","id":"f0fSgg58Omy83Dq-3-8-3","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"text":"IN THIS SECTION","size":"Small","lightFontWeight":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"flex-promo/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"flex-promo/default","id":"f0f5uPLiY34AbIG-3-8-4","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"itemContentConfig":{"contentService":"story-feed-sections","contentConfigValues":{"includeSections":"/sport/rugby","excludeSections":"","feedSize":5,"feedOffset":0}},"sizeOverride":5,"allowSpeechKit":false,"overlineAlignment":"Left","showCloseButton":false,"fontSize":"Medium Small","headlineWeight":"Bold","headlineTextAlignment":"text-align_left","showHeadline":true,"showOverline":false,"showByline":false,"showDateTime":false,"showImageDesktop":true,"imageRatioDesktop":"16:9","imagePositionDesktop":"left","showImageMobile":true,"imageRatioMobile":"3:2","imagePositionMobile":"right","paywallStatus":"premium","lastBottomDividerDesktop":true,"lastBottomDividerTablet":true,"lastBottomDividerMobile":true,"offsetOverride":0,"bottomDividerDesktop":true,"bottomDividerTablet":true,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0f5uPLiY34AbIG","bottomDividerMobile":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fVVqvfOmy83uM-3-8-5","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"Fluid","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":false,"reserveSpace":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":4},"children":[]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":5},"children":[{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","id":"c0fRIDuqLx2q3EY","customFields":{"lazyLoad":false,"layout":"[[12],[],[]]","column1":2,"column2":0,"column3":0,"column4":0,"column5":0},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","id":"f0fsbRYV0R9s2qx-5-0-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"size":"Small","text":"MOST READ","showBorder":true,"link":"/most-read/","lightFontWeight":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"flex-promo/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"flex-promo/default","id":"f0fcWvV6MWCs2Eg-5-0-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"itemContentConfig":{"contentService":"most-popular","contentConfigValues":{"size":5,"section":0,"feedSize":5,"feedOffset":0}},"sizeOverride":5,"allowSpeechKit":false,"overlineAlignment":"Left","showCloseButton":false,"fontSize":"Medium Small","headlineWeight":"Bold","headlineTextAlignment":"text-align_left","showHeadline":true,"showOverline":false,"showByline":false,"showDateTime":false,"showImageDesktop":true,"imageRatioDesktop":"16:9","imagePositionDesktop":"left","showImageMobile":true,"imageRatioMobile":"3:2","imagePositionMobile":"right","paywallStatus":"premium","lastBottomDividerDesktop":true,"lastBottomDividerTablet":true,"lastBottomDividerMobile":true,"offsetOverride":0,"bottomDividerDesktop":true,"bottomDividerTablet":true,"bottomDividerMobile":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","id":"c0f59QxHa5Hq3Dm","customFields":{"lazyLoad":false,"layout":"[[4,4,4],[],[]]","column1":1,"column2":1,"column3":1,"column4":0,"column5":0,"showDividersDesktop":true,"showDividersTablet":true},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fdR5Cf3u5J8U1-5-1-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"Fluid","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":false,"reserveSpace":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fUAqtGfnuJ8p2-5-1-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"Fluid","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":false,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fUAqtGfnuJ8p2"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0fPkgtFCgrJ8KI-5-1-2","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"Fluid","lazyLoad":false,"displayAdLabel":false,"reserveSpace":false,"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fPkgtFCgrJ8KI"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":6},"children":[{"collection":"chains","type":"sticky-chain","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"sticky-chain","id":"c0fgfk5TgQ19392","customFields":{"stickyItem":4},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"header/default","id":"f0fL9N16NDIJaep","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"size":"Small","text":"LATEST STORIES","link":"/latest/","showBorder":true,"lightFontWeight":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list","id":"f0f2DPvY5g895iW","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"listContentConfig":{"contentService":"story-feed-query","contentConfigValues":{"query":"(taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/abroad* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/business* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/crime-law* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/culture* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/environment* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/food* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/health* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/history* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/ireland* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/life-style* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/media* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/motors* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/obituaries* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/offbeat* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/opinion* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/photography* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/podcasts* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/politics* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/property* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/science* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/sport* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/technology* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/transport* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/tuarascail* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/world* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/your-money* OR taxonomy.primary_section._id:\\/podcasts*) AND (subtype:\"default\" OR subtype:\"analysis\" subtype:\"feature\" OR subtype:\"opinion\" OR subtype:\"showcase\" OR subtype:\"columnist\" OR subtype:\"live-story\" OR subtype:\"podcast\" OR subtype:\"editors-note\") -(taxonomy.primary_section._id:\"/opinion/letters\")","size":5,"offset":0}},"showOverlineXL":true,"showHeadlineXL":true,"showImageXL":true,"showDescriptionXL":true,"showBylineXL":true,"showDateXL":true,"imageRatioXL":"4:3","showBottomBorderXL":true,"shrinkToFitXL":true,"viewportPercentageXL":65,"showOverlineLG":true,"showHeadlineLG":true,"showImageLG":true,"showDescriptionLG":true,"showBylineLG":true,"showDateLG":true,"imageRatioLG":"4:3","showBottomBorderLG":true,"shrinkToFitLG":true,"viewportPercentageLG":65,"showHeadlineMD":true,"showImageMD":true,"showDescriptionMD":true,"showBylineMD":true,"showDateMD":true,"imageRatioMD":"16:9","showBottomBorderMD":true,"showHeadlineSM":true,"showImageSM":false,"imageRatioSM":"3:2","storiesPerRowSM":1,"imagePositionSM":"right","showBottomBorderSM":true,"offsetOverride":0,"extraLarge":0,"large":0,"medium":0,"small":5},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"Newsletter-Signup/default","props":{"collection":"features","type":"Newsletter-Signup/default","id":"f0f1Df1mqY2kd24-4-0-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"inheritGlobalContent":true,"imagePos":"top","lazyLoad":false,"topDividerDesktop":false,"topDividerTablet":false,"topDividerMobile":true,"bottomDividerDesktop":true,"bottomDividerTablet":true,"bottomDividerMobile":true},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","props":{"collection":"features","type":"global/ads-block","id":"f0favy1DqY2kdT9-4-0-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"adType":"300x250|300x600","lazyLoad":true,"displayAdLabel":true,"reserveSpace":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":7},"children":[]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":8},"children":[{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"flex-chain","id":"c0fNLj6sV6ys7ht","customFields":{"layout":"[[12],[12],[]]","column1":4,"column2":1,"column3":1,"column4":1,"column5":1,"lazyLoad":null,"linkText":null,"linkUrl":null,"showDividersDesktop":null,"showDividersTablet":null,"showDividersMobile":null},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","id":"f0fbv2KMxkeL6rG-8-0-0","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"HTML":" "},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/footer-block/footer","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/footer-block/footer","id":"f0flUJg92ynm6Pm-8-0-1","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"navigationConfig":{"contentService":"site-service-hierarchy","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer"}},"lazyLoad":false},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","props":{"collection":"features","type":"@wpmedia/htmlbox-block/htmlbox","id":"f0fcSRSNS9zi6b4-8-0-2","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"HTML":"