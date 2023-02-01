Six Nations 2023: Ireland under-20 coach Richie Murphy names strong side for opener in Wales

La Rochelle's Ike Anagu will start on the left wing for Ireland against Wales in the opening game of the Under-20 Six Nations in Colwyn Bay on Friday night. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ireland under-20 head coach Richie Murphy has named a strong team that includes three of last season’s Grand Slam-winning side for the opening match in the Six Nations Championship against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday night (7.0).

Secondrows Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Diarmuid Mangan return as does blindside flanker, Ballymena’s James McNabney. Sam Prendergast, loosehead prop, Gorey’s George Hadden and replacement outhalf Harry West were capped at under-20 level during last year’s summer tournament in Italy. Hooker Gus McCarthy will captain the team.

Tighthead prop Paddy McCarthy is the younger brother of Irish international, Joe, while centre John Devine’s brother Matthew, was scrumhalf on last year’s Grand Slam-winning team. Evan O’Connell is a nephew of Paul, the Ireland forwards’ coach, and the Sheahans, Danny and Jacob, are nephews of former Irish hooker, Frankie.

Waterford born, La Rochelle based Ike Anagu is named on the left wing with James Nicholson switching to fullback. Hugh Gavin, Danny Sheahan, Brian Gleeson and O’Connell are under-19 and will be eligible again next year.

IRELAND: J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster); H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), I Anagu (La Rochelle); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster, capt), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); C O‘Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), D Mangan (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster).