Harry Mallon’s second-half penalty earns Clongowes the verdict in thriller with Terenure

Clongowes Wood College's Alex Kelly goes over the line leading to the awarding of a penalty try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup game at Energia Park in Donnybrook. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Clongowes Wood College 17 Terenure College 15

Harry Mallon’s penalty, the only score of the second half, was enough to send Clongowes Wood into the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final in a thriller at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Wednesday.

The crunching collisions made the gainline even more valuable than usual, Terenure using an offloading game to get in behind where Clongowes’ scramble defence reacted quickly.

The same could be said of Terenure’s work without the ball when lock Blayze Molloy orchestrated a surge up the right.

Terenure outhalf Casper Lorin-Gabriel released Jim Kennedy on the right and good continuity almost put James McCormack outside the cover on the left.

They rolled forward for Paddy Curry to duck inside and prop Adam Cooper was on the premises to drive over for Louis Moran to convert in the 14th minute.

Immediately, the purple-shirted troops came at pace, the pressure producing a yellow card for Moran.

Then, number eight Dan Daly blasted between defenders for Mallon’s conversion to level it in the 20th minute.

Moran nudged Terenure back in front for a ruck infringement in the 22nd minute.

The sweet handling of the Clongowes’ Max Duggan and Alex Kelly caused Olan Storey to concede a penalty try and a yellow card for 14-10 in the 24th minute.

Clongowes insisted on countering out of defence, paying the price by coughing up a penalty.

Terenure opted for the corner, setting up a five-metre lineout for Carlos Montero-Belard to ground in the left corner on the half-hour.

Clongowes got away with one when they were snared on their 40-metre line, Moran missing left to keep Terenure ahead 15-14 at the interval.

The presence of Daly at the breakdown drew a sharp whistle, leading to a sustained attack, led by props James Wyse and Duggan, which went close when wing Oscar O’Brien put a foot-in-touch.

Clongowes outhalf Mallon drew a penalty for obstruction and promptly slammed a shot between the sticks for 17-15 in the 46th minute.

Terenure wing Curry came within inches of an interception and uncertain handling allowed them entry into the 22.

Another tackle on Mallon off the ball made for another penalty, activating a multiphase attack which was halted by Lorin-Gabriel ripping the ball away.

Terenure were running out of time and room, Simon Horgan bundled into touch by Mallon on the 22.

They went for broke from a penalty, Lorin-Gabriel flinging a 20-metre pass that Curry just couldn’t collect at speed.

It wasn’t the end of it, Terenure trying all they knew to break down a Clongowes defence that would not yield.

SCORERS – Clongowes Wood: D Daly try; pen try; H Mallon pen, con. Terenure: A Cooper, C Montero-Belard try each; L Moran pen, con.

CLONGOWES WOOD: P Spillane; R Adams, H Roche-Nagle, C McDonald, O O’Brien; H Mallon, T Murtagh; J Wyse, K Ugwueru, M Duggan; B Molloy, A Kelly (capt); M Roche-Nagle, D Collins, D Daly.

Replacements: G Keane for McDonald, A Hermeryck for Duggan (both 54 mins).

TERENURE: J Kennedy; P Curry, T Costello, D Martin, J McCormack; C Lorin-Gabriel, L Moran; A Cooper, K Byrne, Ó Storey; L Wardick, M Somerville (capt); B Blaney, C Montero-Belard, B Nolan.

Replacements: E Geraghty for Wardick (54 mins), S Horgan for McCormack (61), M Murphy for Montero-Belard (64), R King for Costello (66).

Referee: A Cole, Leinster Branch.