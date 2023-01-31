John Ryan to return to Munster next season

Tighthead prop John Ryan will return to Munster next season, the club have announced.

Ryan joined the Chiefs in New Zealand for the Super Rugby Pacific season and will return then to Munster on a one-year contract.

Ryan is one of only 13 players to have made over 200 appearances for Munster, playing 205 games for the province to date.

The 34-year-old made his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province in December and has also earned 24 Ireland caps, featuring at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The move will put him back in contention for a place in Andy Farrell’s squad for the 2023 edition.

Niall Scannell and Rory Scannell have also signed contract extensions, with Edwin Edogbo signing his first senior contract. Edogbo is set to continue as an academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign on a two-year contract.