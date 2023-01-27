Elliot Daly ruled out of Six Nations to add to England’s injury crisis

Saracens' Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the England squad for the Six Nations after picking up a hamstring injury in the Champions Cup match against Edinburgh. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

England’s Six Nations injury crisis took another turn for the worse on Friday when it was revealed Elliot Daly has been ruled out of the whole campaign with a hamstring injury.

The versatile back had already withdrawn from new head coach Steve Borthwick’s training camp earlier this week, but his club Saracens have now confirmed he will be sidelined for three months and therefore miss all of the tournament.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, Saracens said: “Elliot Daly suffered a hamstring injury in the Heineken Champions Cup match against Edinburgh. It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks. We’re all behind you, Elliot!”

Borthwick had refused to rule Daly, who has 57 international caps under his belt, out of Six Nations action when questioned on the matter at the start of the week, holding out the hope that the in-form player could be back in action at some point.

England had called up Bath’s Ollie Lawrence as Daly’s replacement after the latter’s setback, and the former Worcester centre will now stay with the Test squad.

The latest news is another headache for Borthwick as he faces up to the opening match against Scotland, his first match in charge since taking over from Eddie Jones in December, with Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan doubts for the game on February 4th.

Lawes had to limp off with a calf injury before the half-hour mark in Northampton’s 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup last weekend, while McGuigan is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Jamie George had also been withdrawn from the squad with concussion while Exeter forward Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss at least the start of the tournament with an ankle problem. – Guardian