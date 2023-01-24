Rugby

Richie Arnold avoids citing for collision with Joey Carbery

Footage appeared to suggest Toulouse lock hit Carbery high and with significant force but no action will be taken

Richie Arnold has not been cited. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Nathan Johns
Tue Jan 24 2023 - 14:37

Toulouse lock Richie Arnold has not been cited following his controversial hit on Munster’s Joey Carbery on Sunday.

The incident, which led to no further action from referee Karl Dickson, took place during Toulouse’s 20-16 Champions Cup victory at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

After the match, a clip emerged of Arnold appearing to hit Carbery high with a significant degree of force. Brian O’Driscoll, speaking on BT Sport, described the collision as “the type of hit they’re trying to outlaw.”

Only one camera angle of the incident has been made publicly available, and in it Munster lock Jean Kleyn does temporarily obscure the tackle.

On Monday, EPCR released their list of disciplinary hearings that will take place following the weekend’s action. Arnold was not included as Northampton’s Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Castre’s Feibyan-Cornell Tukino and Piers Francis of Bath were all cited for suspected foul play.

