Richie Arnold avoids citing for collision with Joey Carbery

Toulouse lock Richie Arnold has not been cited following his controversial hit on Munster’s Joey Carbery on Sunday.

The incident, which led to no further action from referee Karl Dickson, took place during Toulouse’s 20-16 Champions Cup victory at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

"This is the type of hit they're trying to outlaw."@BrianODriscoll offers his opinion on a dangerous tackle on Joey Carbery that went unpunished.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/kWVfF55L5P — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 23, 2023

After the match, a clip emerged of Arnold appearing to hit Carbery high with a significant degree of force. Brian O’Driscoll, speaking on BT Sport, described the collision as “the type of hit they’re trying to outlaw.”

Only one camera angle of the incident has been made publicly available, and in it Munster lock Jean Kleyn does temporarily obscure the tackle.

On Monday, EPCR released their list of disciplinary hearings that will take place following the weekend’s action. Arnold was not included as Northampton’s Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Castre’s Feibyan-Cornell Tukino and Piers Francis of Bath were all cited for suspected foul play.