Townsend happy to add Healy to Scotland’s outhalf options

Ben Healy: he will join Edinburgh from next season onwards on a two-year deal and Townsend duly named him in the Scottish squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Gregor Townsend has confirmed that bringing the Glenstal Munster Schools Senior Cup winner and Munster outhalf Ben Healy into his Scotland squad for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations on foot of him signing for Edinburgh next season had been two years in the offing.

Tellingly, when the 23-year-old outhalf, whose mother hails from Scotland, rejected Glasgow’s overtures in 2020, he only signed a one-year contract extension with Munster for this season.

Switching his allegiance was never out of his thoughts, and Jack Crowley’s progression in the Ireland set-up last November in addition to Joey Carbery’s status, assuredly convinced Healy that three into two wouldn’t go at Munster.

“About two years ago, he was speaking to Glasgow or Glasgow were speaking to him. I was asked by Glasgow to have a conversation with Ben, just to give him feedback on his game, and talk about the type of player we look for in the Scotland team,” said Townsend at yesterday’s Six Nations launch.

“He didn’t sign for Glasgow then. And about three or four months ago, Edinburgh were speaking to him. He came over to watch one of our internationals in November. I caught up with him the day before that International.

“I spoke to him on another couple of other occasions, giving him feedback on his game. So, it was a similar conversation that we have with players that are already in our squad, but obviously ones that are dual-qualified, it’s a little bit different until they commit, and then you have more conversations about their game.”

Early in the New Year, it was confirmed that Healy would join Edinburgh from next season onwards on a two-year deal, and soon after Townsend named him in the Scottish squad.

“He’ll definitely add to the squad,” said Townsend.

“He’s a different type of player to the ‘10s’ we have in our squad. He has shown over the last three games he played for Munster, so the Ulster game, the Lions where he started, and even yesterday [Toulouse] that he is thriving in those big games, thriving at a challenging time for him when he’s made a commitment to another country and another team for next season.

“He is a really good rugby player in terms of knowing the system, being connected, he’s got a strong kicking game and he has real physical potential, both defensively and in attack.

“So, he will add depth to that position, and real competition for the 10s that we have got in our squad.”