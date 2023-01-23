England’s Courtney Lawes a doubt for Six Nations opener after latest injury blow

Northampton Saints' Courtney Lawes leaves the field with an injury during his team's Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle over the weekend. Photograph: PA

England have mounting injury concerns before their Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4th with Courtney Lawes emerging as a major doubt after withdrawing from the squad on Monday and Steve Borthwick facing a crisis at hooker.

Borthwick has doubts over five players including Lawes, who suffered a calf injury on Saturday, as well as Jamie George, Elliot Daly, Mako Vunipola and George McGuigan. With George having to undergo the return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion and McGuigan pulling out of the squad with a knee injury, Borthwick has considerable problems at hooker.

Tom Dunn, who has three caps, has been called into the squad with Jack Walker the only other fit hooker at Borthwick’s disposal.

Lawes’s absence is a significant blow for Borthwick, given he was appointed vice-captain when the squad was announced last week. He has not been officially ruled out of the Calcutta Cup but will play no part in training this week. He was making his third start of the season in Northampton’s defeat by La Rochelle on Saturday and he faces an uphill task to be ready to face Scotland.

“Both players [Lawes and McGuigan] are undergoing scans today and are seeing specialists for the results of those scans as soon as possible,” said Borthwick, who has added David Ribbans to his squad in place of Lawes. “Then we will have a full understanding of the extent of their injuries and their plans thereafter.

“Both are out of training this week. That’s definite but not necessarily for next week. Clearly, neither injury looked good but what I’d rather do is get the full information and then make a plan.”

George has remained with the squad but may have to wait until the day before England face Scotland until he can take a full part in training. With Luke Cowan-Dickie already ruled out and McGuigan withdrawing, Walker or Dunn could end up starting in Borthwick’s first match as head coach.

“Jamie follows the return-to-play protocols, which are laid out,” said Borthwick. “That gives the daily plan. Then there are daily assessments. The plan follows what the assessment has shown. Jamie was good after the game but he now follows that return-to-play protocol.”

Mako Vunipola pulled out of Saracens’ defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday before kick-off with a foot problem while Daly sustained a hamstring injury during the match. “They will be assessed today,” said Borthwick.

“We’ve got to talk to the players when they come into camp, discuss the game and wait for the medical reports that then follow saying when the players are available. We will assemble this evening for the first time. We will train on grass tomorrow for the first time.” – Guardian