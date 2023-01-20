Fourteen Ireland players named in Leinster’s starting line-up against Racing 92

Leinster have announced their team to play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup at the Aviva tomorrow, making three changes to the team that defeated Gloucester Rugby last week, as the starting line-up includes 14 players selected by Andy Farrell in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

The backline remains unchanged from last week’s win, with Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy and Jack Conan coming into the pack.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, and is joined by Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien on the wings.

Garry Ringrose captains the side, and he partners Jamie Osborne in the centre. Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park form the halfbacks.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa will start in the front row.

McCarthy joins James Ryan in the second row, with Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Conan completing the pack.

On the bench, there is a 6-2 split, with Luke McGrath set to make his 50th appearance in Europe and Scott Penny in line to earn his 49th cap, and first in Europe.

Leinster Rugby: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Cian Healy, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Scott Penny

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Meanwhile, there are two changes to the Munster team that beat Northampton Saints last week as John Ryan and John Hodnett come into the pack for game against Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Ben Healy and Malakai Fekitoa join the squad as replacements.

The backline is unchanged with Craig Casey and Joey Carbery resuming their halfback partnership.

Jack Crowley has recovered from an ankle injury to keep his place at inside centre alongside Antoine Frisch.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly on either flank.

Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell are joined in the front row by John Ryan with Roman Salanoa moving to the replacements.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne start together in the engine room with John Hodnett coming into the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Malakai Fekitoa is in line for his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster off the bench with Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Healy set for their first appearances in the competition this season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Jack O’Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa.