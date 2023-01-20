Connacht look to frank Challenge Cup credentials against wounded Newcastle Falcons

Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Connacht, Kingston Park, Saturday, 5.30pm

Connacht and Newcastle Falcons may be at different ends of the European Challenge Cup table, yet both have much to play for when they meet in Kingston Park tomorrow evening.

Although already qualified, Connacht really want to nail down a top-two spot to give them the best possible draw for the round of 16, and Newcastle, in a five-way fight for the last remaining place, will be putting their best out in a bid to join that qualifying group.

Connacht’s record in England is poor, with three wins in their history of European fare across the channel. However, there is no better time to show Connacht’s progress during the Friend era than reverse that trend and nail down a top-two seeding.

They will be wary of a Newcastle side that has not enjoyed its best season to date, but still has much to play for, and Andy Friend knows just how difficult they will make it for Connacht.

“Newcastle will be different again this week,” he says. “They put up a very good score on Leicester Tigers recently. Every point matters now. This game is important for our potential route in the knockout stages because we want to play as many games as possible at home.”

There are six changes to Connacht’s starting XV with Finlay Bealham and Shane Delahunt joining Denis Buckley in the frontrow, while Friend has opted to select Leva Fifita alongside Josh Murphy in the secondrow, and Shamus Hurley-Langto returns to the backrow.

The only change in the back line is the return of the fit-again Adam Byrne.

Friend believes Newcastle are capable of upping their physicality and intensity, and the changes to the English side demonstrate their ambition — not to mention a special motivational visit this week from cricket legend Ben Stokes.

Newcastle head coach David Walder has included South African Philip van der Walt who has recovered from a knee injury, while recent hat-trick scorer Mateo Carreras is named on the right wing, and Alex Tait starts at fullback. And there are five changes in the pack, including a new frontrow in their bid to secure this win.

“We will do everything we can to make sure we do what we need to qualify,” says Walder. “We just want to play well and give a true account of ourselves.”

This is the ideal opportunity for Connacht to prove their Challenge Cup credentials against a wounded, but experienced team, looking for redemption.

NEWCASTLE FALCONS: A Tait, B Stevenson, M Orlando, P Lucock, M Carreras, T Schoeman, M Young (c), L Mulipola, J Blamire, T Davison, G Peterson, S De Chaves, G Graham, P van der Walt, C Fearns. Replacements: C Maddison, A Brocklebank, R Palframan, F Lockwood, P Rubiolo, J Barton, J Thomas, A Radwan.

CONNACHT RUGBY: M Hansen, A Byrne, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton, C Fitzgerald, C Reilly, D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, L Fefita, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langsto, C Oliver, J Butler (c). Replacements: D Tierney Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, D Murray, C Booth, C Blade, T Daly, T Farrell.

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France)