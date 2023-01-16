World player of the year Terry Kennedy returns to Ireland Sevens squad

Terry Kennedy (left) will play for Ireland for the first time since last year's World Cup. Photograph: Martin Siras Lima/Inpho

Reigning world player of the year Terry Kennedy has returned to the Ireland Sevens squad ahead of this upcoming double-header of World Series events in Hamilton, New Zealand and Australia.

Kennedy, who moved to Australia following last year’s World Cup in order to take a break from the game, rejoins James Topping’s panel in what is a big boost to a group that is currently ranked ninth in the standings. Also returning to the squad is Billy Dardis, once again to take up the role of captain.

Uncapped duo Will Goddard and Liam McNamara - both identified through the IQ rugby programme - have been drafted in having featured for Ireland’s development side in Dubai before the turn of the year. Last time out, Ireland failed to get out of their pool in Cape Town. This weekend, they have been grouped with USA, Uruguay and Japan.

The women’s squad has called up Blackrock wing and 15s international Natasja Behan to the Sevens panel for the first time. Ireland - who are currently fifth in the Series standings - have been paired in Pool C alongside Brazil, Spain and USA. The latter beat Ireland in the bronze medal final in Cape Town in the last event.

Ireland Men’s Sevens: Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC), Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(capt), William Goddard (IQ Rugby), Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC), Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC), Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College), Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby), Harry McNulty (UCD RFC), Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC), Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC), Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster).

Ireland Women’s Sevens: Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

Ireland Sevens Schedule - New Zealand Sevens (all times Irish) - Live on https://www.world.rugby/sevens-series/stage/2119/match

Friday January 20th: Ireland Men v Uruguay, 8.54pm; Ireland Women v Brazil, 9.38pm.

Saturday, January 21st: Ireland Men v USA, 12.44am; Ireland Women v Spain, 1.18am; Ireland Men v Japan, 3.50am; Ireland Women v USA, 4.12am.