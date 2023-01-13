Munster v Northampton: Conor Murray and Keith Earls left out matchday squad

Paddy Patterson has been named as replacement scrumhalf in Munster's squad to take on Gloucester at Thomond Park on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Champions Cup: Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, Saturday, 3.15pm – Live on RTÉ 2 and BT Sport

In making nine changes to the side which started last weekend’s win over the Lions, Graham Rowntree has omitted the experienced duo of Conor Murray and Keith Earls from Munster’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints at Thomond Park.

With Craig Casey and Calvin Nash among those restored to the starting line-up, Rowntree has opted for Paddy Patterson and Liam Coombes on the bench to provide cover at scrumhalf and in the back three. Patterson is set to make just his second appearance in the competition after scoring tries in both of Munster’s last two outings, while Coombes is in line for his Champions Cup debut after making a try-scoring return from injury against the Lions.

In another surprising move, Roman Salanoa keeps his place at tighthead and makes his first Champions Cup start, with the soon to depart John Ryan among the replacements instead of Stephen Archer.

Casey renews his partnership with the recalled Joey Carbery at halfback, with Jack Crowley and Antoine Frisch also restored in midfield.

Up front, captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell all return as well with Gavin Coombes reverting from the secondrow to his customary position at number eight.

Murray won his 100th cap in his last outing for Ireland against South Africa last November, when injuring his hamstring, while Earls is on 98 caps for Ireland. That duo, along with Archer, have 623 Munster appearances between them as well, and their omission seems quite pointed given the inclusion of Nash, Casey and Salanoa, who are the only three changes from the starting XV in Munster’s 17-6 win at Franklin’s Gardens four weeks ago.

The Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson has made four changes to his side from last week’s 35-12 loss away to Exeter, with Courtney Lawes, Fin Smith, David Ribbans and Rory Hutchinson all returning to the starting line-up.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, James Ramm; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, Paul Hill; David Ribbans, Alex Moon; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (capt).

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Ethan Waller, Alfie Petch, Alex Coles, Angus Scott-Young, Callum Braley, Fraser Dingwall, Courtnall Skosan.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France).