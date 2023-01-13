Connacht hoping to maintain their winning ways as Brive come to town

Cathal Forde will start in the Connacht midfield against Brive in Saturday's Challenge Cup encounter. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Challenge Cup: Connacht v Brive, The Sportsground, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on epcrugby.tv or FloRugby

While Connacht have enjoyed a 100 per cent winning record so far in the Challenge Cup and sit fourth in Pool A, their league form had been less impressive until they recently turned it around. Andy Friend’s side have lost two out of their three United Rugby Championship (URC) matches.

Importantly though, the bonus-point 24-12 win was last weekend against the Sharks and that is the memory Connacht will take into the match against a French side on song.

However, eighth-placed Brive have already lost twice in the Challenge Cup and some have been questioning their total commitment to the competition given their strong domestic results.

They arrive in Galway on Saturday having won three from three in the Top 14, including a 26-17 win over Toulon last weekend.

That form might say Brive. But the combination of home advantage and Connacht momentum in the competition, as well as turning the league corner, should allow them serve up their high-tempo game of moving the ball and changing angles of attack.

Brive have also conceded three yellow cards in the tournament so far, the most of any team, so they have some discipline issues. The French side, with 31 penalties conceded, are also brand leaders in that department. It is something for Connacht outhalf and captain Jack Carty to bear in mind.

“Against the Sharks there was a lot of talk about them resting some of their big players, but at the end of the day it was still a Sharks team and we had to be ready,” said Friend this week.

“It will be the same for Brive this weekend. Post our last game with them they have beaten Clermont, Lyon and Toulon. They’re playing good footie and finding that winning mentality. They will be coming here wanting to turn the table on us.”

The Connacht 9-10-12 axis is homegrown, with Colm Reilly starting alongside Carty and Galway’s Cathal Forde, who retains his place at inside centre. Irish winger Mack Hansen is at fullback with Alex Wootton and John Porch on the wings, so plenty of gas.

Connacht also have three Irish capped players in their pack, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Kildare’s Cian Prendergast. A win would guarantee a place in the knock-out phase. Plenty to get excited about in the Sportsground.

CONNACHT: M Hansen; J Porch, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton; J Carty, C Reilly; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Tierney Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, L Fifta, C Booth, K Marmion, T Day, C FItzgerald.

BRIVE: M Biasotto; K Fabien, W Douglas, N Lee, V Tirefort; T Raffy, V Lobzhanidze; H Thompson Stringer, V Karkadze, T Tuimauga; A Zafra Tarazona O Rixen; M Voisin, S Gue, A Papali’i.

Replacements: A Tronc, N Fraissenon, F Marchetti, N Bedou, L Carbonneau, E Herve, T Danovara.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy)

Verdict: Connacht win