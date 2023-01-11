Pete Wilkins ready and waiting to take over from Andy Friend in Connacht top job

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins is still waiting to be interviewed for the top job at the province despite Andy Friend’s widely known departure at the end of the season.

Although Wilkins has had a “conversation”, he has yet to be interviewed, and with attack coach Mossy Lawler also announcing his departure to return to Munster, there is some concern the coaching ticket needs to be settled soon with players’ contracts coming up for review.

“I definitely want to have that conversation with the club,” says Wilkins. “Obviously, with Andy moving on as well, and that we’ve known about that for a little while, does raise questions about what the rest of the group looks like, and the players will want some clarity on that – the sooner the better.

“The fans will obviously be keen to know what’s happening there. And particularly, after a bit of change in the last couple of years, wherever possible you want to avoid a total reset.”

However, he says, if the right thing is to have a freshen-up and have a few new faces, then that’s a really positive thing.

“I think there’s a decision for the coaches and a decision for the organisation about what this club needs as its next step,” he says.

Wilkins came into the Connacht set-up as assistant coach in the 2017-18 season under Kieran Keane and continued in that role after Friend’s arrival the following season. Now in his sixth year, Wilkins is currently the head coach with responsibility for attack, and was included in Andy Farrell’s coaching ticket for the summer tour to New Zealand.

Wilkins says he has formed a strong relationship with Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane and others in the organisation’s management, saying “we can talk really honestly with each other”.

“I know they’re genuine and wanting to get it sorted soon. There haven’t been any interviews yet, but I have had a conversation with them. When that comes it’ll be for me to get an understanding of what they’re thinking, what do they want from the next head coach, or whatever label we put on that position.

“But also it’s a chance for me to say how I have experienced this year as a head coach under a director of rugby; how I feel I’ve been able to affect the programme positively, but also if I’ve got any frustrations.”

Wilkins says it may be a cliche, but two-way conversation is needed “in terms of saying what’s the right step for the club and also for me. So I definitely want to have that conversation with the club.”

Wilkins is keen to get clarity with player contracts being negotiated.

“I think it’s natural. They [players] want to know who is leading the programme. So that has to be part of the conversation with them now.

“I think it doesn’t mean that progress can’t be made. But I also think it’s something that once it is finalised, it then becomes a key part of that decision-making for those players in terms of saying: ‘Who are we actually going to be playing for, what’s their vision, not just for the on-field rugby, but culturally and off-field.’”

First, however, Connacht will be taking on Brive in round three of the Challenge Cup on Saturday in the Sportsground. Connacht currently sit in fourth place with nine points in the pool one table after two wins, while Brive, in eighth place, have a single point.

Jarrad Butler is available having recovered from a finger injury, but ruled out this week are Adam Byrne until mid-January (calf) and Matthew Burke until the end of January (neck), while Paul Boyle (shoulder) and Oisín Dowling (knee) are not expected to return to play until mid-February. The latest player on the list is David Hawkshaw, whose ankle injury is expected to keep him sidelined until mid- to late February. Gavin Thornbury (knee) and Seán Masterson remain long-term.