Sharks vs Ulster rearranged for same day as Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Italy

Ulster’s postponed away URC clash with the Sharks has been rescheduled for February 25th, the same day that Ireland take on Italy in the Six Nations in Rome.

The match was initially due to take place in Durban on October 22nd but was postponed after a number of Ulster’s squad took ill in South Africa. 29 players and 13 support staff suffered from an outbreak of “gastroenteritis infections”.

“Independent medical testing confirmed both E. coli and Norovirus in tested samples,” read an Ulster statement at the time.

The rescheduled clash will kick-off at Kings Park, Durban at 12pm UK time, meaning it will finish just before Italy vs Ireland gets underway in Rome at 2.15pm.

The trip to South Africa will take place the weekend after Ulster face Glasgow away and will be followed by a trip to Cardiff, giving the province three away consecutive away fixtures.

The Sharks currently sit in ninth on the URC table, nine points behind Ulster in fourth.