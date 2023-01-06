URC teams: Ulster well-stocked for Benetton trip while Hansen returns for Connacht

Benetton vs Ulster, Saturday January 7th, Satdio Monigo, kick-off 1pm, live on Premier Sports

Jeff Toomaga-Allen makes a welcome return for Ulster ahead of their tricky trip to take on Benetton in Italy. The Kiwi tighthead, signed last summer, has featured sporadically due to injury but lines out on Saturday in a welcome boost to the province’s tighthead stocks now that Marty Moore is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines.

Toomaga-Allen is one of four changes to the pack that lost to Munster on New Year’s Day, Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan coming into the frontrow while Nick Timoney replaces Duane Vermeulen at number eight.

On the road for the first time in 2023 🛣️



Your Ulster team to take on Benetton 👊



ℹ️ https://t.co/V2cNLpmAek pic.twitter.com/6xtDVuROPO — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 6, 2023

In the backline, just the one new face comes in with Mike Lowry starting at 15.

READ MORE

Benetton: Rhyno Smith, Edoardo Padovani, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Onisi Ratave; Tomas Albornoz, Alessandro Garbisi; Federico Zani, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: Siua Maile, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Riccardo Favretto, Giovanni Pettinelli, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Jacob Umaga, Marco Zanon.

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Greg Jones, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Rory Sutherland, Andy Warwick, Alan O’Connor, Duane Vermeulen, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy.

Connacht vs Sharks, Saturday January 7th, The Sportsground, kick-off 5.15pm, live on RTÉ

Connacht are without Bundee Aki for the visit of the Sharks on Saturday evening but Mack Hansen does return on the wing to boost Andy Friend’s side. Cathal Forde and Kieran Marmion come into the backline that was defeated by Leinster last weekend while Jack Carty, Tom Farrell, John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran all keep their starting berths.

In the pack,Finlay Bealham has recovered from an illness to start while Oisín Dowling replaces Niall Murray in the secondrow. Josh Murphy and Conor Oliver both come into the backrow, shifting Shamus Hurley-Langton to eight.

Leva Fifta returns to the bench where he is joined by Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade after the two started against Leinster.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Oisín Dowling, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Leva Fifita, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Byron Ralston.

Cell C Sharks: Anthony Volmink; Yaw Penxe, Murray Koster, Rohan Janse van Rensburgh, Marnus Pogieter; Nevaldo Fleurs, Cameron Wright; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Fezo Mbatha, Carlu Sadie; Thembelani Bholi, Reniel Hugo (capt); James Venter, Henco Venter, Celimpilo Gumede.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Dian Bleuler, Khutha Mchunu, Ockie Barnard, Corne Rahl, Grant Williams, Lionel Cronje, Ethan Hooker.