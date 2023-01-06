Bealham and Hansen return to boost Connacht for tricky Sharks assignment

Mack Hansen: makes a welcome return for Connacht against the Sharks. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Cell C Sharks, The Sportsground, Galway, Saturday, 5.15pm (Live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports)

Internationals Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen make a timely return to the starting XV for Connacht’s crunch URC clash with the Cell C Sharks at the Sportsground.

Eight places and nine points behind the Sharks, Connacht now need to stage a late-season surge in their bid to qualify for the last eight and a Champions Cup place.

Coaching director Andy Friend has made nine changes to the team that succumbed to a 41-12 defeat to Leinster in round 11, while the Sharks arrive having disposed of their local rivals Vodacom Bulls by a similar margin, 47-20, in their push for the top four.

“It doesn’t need repeating how important tomorrow’s fixture is,” says Friend. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where every point is crucial in these last seven games, so four or five points is a must.”

With David Hawkshaw (ankle), Jarrad Butler (finger) Adam Byrne (calf) and Matthew Burke (neck), ruled out with injury, the return of two internationals will certainly boost Connacht’s resolve.

Bealham forms a new front row with Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Mack Hansen joins John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran in the backline. Cathal Forde makes his second start this season, alongside Tom Farrell in midfield, and Kieran Marmion returns to scrumhalf, joining captain Jack Carty.

Oisín Dowling is named in the second row alongside Darragh Murray, while Josh Murphy joins Conor Oliver in the back row, that includes New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton at number eight.

“We know what to expect from the Sharks,” says Friend. “They bring the physicality that you come to expect from a South African side, but they also like to throw the ball around, so it should be an exciting one for the fans.”

Connacht can be expected to respond to their recent losses, but it will not be easy against a South African side on a five-game winning run in both URC and European competitions.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; O Dowling, D Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, S Hurley-Langton. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, B Ralston.

Cell C Sharks: A Volmink; Y Penxe, M Koster, R Janse van Rensburgh, M Pogieter; N Fleurs, C Wright; N Mchunu, F Mbatha, C Sadie; T Bholi, R Hugo (capt); J Venter, H Venter, C Gumede. Replacements: K van Vuuren, D Bleuler, K Mchunu, O Barnard, C Rahl, G Williams, L Cronje, E Hooker.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)