Scotland’s Hollie Davidson to lead first all-female officiating team

Hollie Davidson will lead the first all-female officiating team for Scarlets vs Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will make history when she leads an all-female officiating team for the European Challenge Cup match between the Scarlets and the Cheetahs at Parc y Scarlets on Friday week.

She will be joined by Sara Cox (England) and Clara Munarini (Italy) as assistant referees, while Claire Hodnett (England) and Helen O’Reilly (Ireland) will act as the television match official (TMO) and Citing Commissioner respectively.

Limerick’s Eoghan Cross will take charge of Pau’s game against the Dragons, while Antrim born Chris Busby will have the whistle in the round three pool match between Bath and Toulon at the Rec. The following week Busby is promoted to the Heineken Champions Cup tournament where he will preside over the match between the Northampton Saints and La Rochelle at Franklin’s Gardens.

France’s Pierre Brousset will referee Leinster’s game against Gloucester at Kingsholm while for last year’s beaten finalists, England’s Matthew Carley will take charge of their final pool game against Racing 92 at the Aviva stadium.

Munster will have Tual Trainini (France) in the middle when they host Northampton Saints at Thomond Park on Saturday week, while England’s Karl Dickson will have the whistle for the Irish province’s trip to Toulouse on the final weekend of the pool stages.

Georgian born Nika Amashukeli will referee when Ulster travel to La Rochelle, while Pierre Brousset will preside over their game against the Sale Sharks at the Kingspan stadium.

Irish referees Frank Murphy and Andrew Brace have been given two matches apiece over the fortnight of European competition. Murphy will take charge of Clermont’s clash with the Leicester Tigers, the latter a club for whom he played as a scrumhalf once upon a time. He will also oversee Bordeaux’s game against Gloucester.

Brace has been assigned Racing 92′s home game against Harlequins and the following week the match between the Exeter Chiefs and Castres.