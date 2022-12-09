Champions Cup: Garry Ringrose to captain Leinster team to play Racing 92

Garry Ringrose will captain the Leinster team to take on Racing 92 in the opening weekend of the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow at 2pm.

The back-three remains the same as it was in last weekend’s URC win over Ulster Rugby. Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe on the wings.

Ringrose is joined in the centre by Charlie Ngatai. The New Zealand international makes his European debut for the province.

Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park form the half-back partnership for the second weekend in a row.

Andrew Porter is joined in the front row by Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala’alatoa. James Ryan and Jason Jenkins are partnered in the second row. Like Ngatai, Jenkins makes his European debut for Leinster.

Caelan Doris joins Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier in the back row. On the bench, Jamie Osborne is in line to make his European debut.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose (capt), Charlie Ngatai, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, James Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jamie Osborne