Cian Healy sees Ulster red card overturned

Cian Healy has avoided suspension after being sent off during Leinster’s 38-29 United Rugby Championship victory over Ulster last weekend. The Ireland international prop saw red midway through the first half for his role in a head-on-head collision with Ulster hooker Tom Stewart.

After reviewing the incident with his TMO, English referee Christophe Ridley decided that the head contact was a dangerous act of foul play with no mitigation, making the decision to reduce Leinster to 14 men for the duration of the interpro.

However, on Wednesday afternoon the URC announced that Ridley’s decision had been downgraded from a red to a yellow card, meaning Healy will not miss this weekend’s Champions Cup opener away to Racing through suspension.

In a statement, the URC said that “the panel overseeing the disciplinary process...deemed that there was sufficient mitigating factors to reduce the red card to a yellow card. Therefore the red card was not upheld and the player can return to play effective immediately.” No details have been given as to what constituted the mitigation to overturn the decision.

Stewart was withdrawn after sustaining a head injury in the collision and did not return for the duration of the match. In an injury update on Tuesday, Ulster said that he, John Cooney and Iain Henderson are all undergoing the return to play protocols after sustaining head injuries on Saturday, raising doubts around their availability for this weekend’s trip to Sale.