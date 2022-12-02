URC: Munster win on the road with inspired bonus point win over Edinburgh

Edinburgh 17 Munster 38

Munster put behind them a dismal record on the road this season to record a forward-inspired bonus point win over an Edinburgh side that crumbled under the visitors’ second-half pressure.

Yet it was Edinburgh who looked the more lively side from the kick-off taking the lead after only a couple of minutes with a try by centre Chris Dean and the conversion by Blair Kinghorn from a line-break by Luke Crosbie.

Munster finally looked to have found their attacking rhythm only for a loose pass by Joey Carbery to be plucked out of the air by Darcy Graham giving the Edinburgh flyer another try to add to his considerable tally this season.

From the restart kick, taken by Nash, Munster put themselves into a position of mounting a siege on the Edinburgh line but a knock-on by the visitors spelt out a missed opportunity, allowing the home side to clear their line.

But it was only temporary respite for Edinburgh, who gave away two successive penalties allowing Munster to drive a penalty created lineout resulting in Craig Casey darting over for a try converted by Carberry.

Edinburgh then lost Graham with a leg injury but even so still managed to score on the right flank, Dean and Kinghorn combining skilfully to put co-skipper Jame Ritchie over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Then just before the break Munster exploited an Edinburgh overthrow at the lineout to launch and attack, first through the forwards and then among the backs, ending with Rory Scannell racing in for the visitors’ second try, again converted by Carberry to leave the Irish province trailing by just three points at half time.

Edinburgh’s three point advantage turned into a four points deficit three minutes into the second half after a try by Nash from soft hands by Carberry who then added the conversion. Buoyed by this score Munster continued to dominate the third quarter, confirmation coming when the visitors turned forward pressure into a close range try for the bonus point by Gavin Coombes.

Carberry converted and then added a penalty goal before completing a stylish performance with a try on full time, his conversion goal giving the Munster out half a perfect six from six off the tee in a glorious night for the Irish province.

Edinburgh: W Goosen; D Graham (Van der Walt 26), M Bennett, C Dean (J Lang 44), D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott (C Shiel); P Schoeman (B Venter 40), P Harrison (T Cruse 49), L de Bruin (W Nel 40); J Hodgson (M Sykes 55), G Gilchrist (co-captain); J Ritchie (co-captain) (N Haining 73), L Crosbie, V Mata.

Replacements: T Cruse, B Venter, W Nel, M Sykes, N Haining, C Shiel, J van der Walt, J Lang.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo (P Campbell 45); J Carbery, C Casey (P Patterson 51); J Loughman (J Wycherley 66), N Scannell (D Barron 50), J Ryan (R Salanoa 66); J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (Captain)(J O’Donoghue 62), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Scorers: Edinburgh – Tries Dean, Graham, Ritchie, Cons Kinghorn. Munster – Tries Casey, R Scannell, Nash, Coombes, Carberry Cons Carberry (5). Pen Carberry.