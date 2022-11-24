La Rochelle’s Ronan O’Gara banned for 10 weeks

La Rochelle's Irish head coach Ronan O'Gara looks on prior to the French Top 14 rugby union match between Stade Rochelais and Racing 92. Photograph: Xavier Leoty/AFP via Getty

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has been banned for 10 weeks, according to a statement from the French rugby union league (LNR).

The statement said the former Ireland and Munster player was suspended for “harming the best interests of rugby”.

It did not specify when the incident occurred but the only match O’Gara has coached since his previous ban was against Brive on November 5th.

He has received a fine of €15,000 with a further €5,000 suspended. The sanction will last until January 30th, O’Gara can appeal the decision.

It is the former outhalf’s fourth suspension in a year. Previously O’Gara has been banned for showing disrespect to referees and for “indiscipline”.