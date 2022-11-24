Rugby

La Rochelle’s Ronan O’Gara banned for 10 weeks

Irish head coach of French side suspended for ‘harming the best interests of rugby’

La Rochelle's Irish head coach Ronan O'Gara looks on prior to the French Top 14 rugby union match between Stade Rochelais and Racing 92. Photograph: Xavier Leoty/AFP via Getty

David Gorman
Thu Nov 24 2022 - 08:01

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has been banned for 10 weeks, according to a statement from the French rugby union league (LNR).

The statement said the former Ireland and Munster player was suspended for “harming the best interests of rugby”.

It did not specify when the incident occurred but the only match O’Gara has coached since his previous ban was against Brive on November 5th.

He has received a fine of €15,000 with a further €5,000 suspended. The sanction will last until January 30th, O’Gara can appeal the decision.

READ MORE

It is the former outhalf’s fourth suspension in a year. Previously O’Gara has been banned for showing disrespect to referees and for “indiscipline”.

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times

Ronan O'Gara
LATEST STORIES