Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier named World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year

Ireland's Josh van der Flier has been named World Rugby's Player of the Year, just the third Irish player to win the award.

Josh van der Flier has completed a remarkable 2022 by being chosen as World Rugby’s Player of the Year, so becoming only the third Irish winner of the prestigious award after Keith Wood, the inaugural recipient in 2001, and Johnny Sexton in 2018.

The 29-year-old flanker received the award at the annual gala event in Monaco on Sunday night after being chosen from a shortlist which also included Sexton, last year’s winner Antoine Dupont and South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am.

Van der Flier’s award is a reward, as it were, for the remarkable way he has reinvented himself as a potent carrier to complement his voracious tackling and work at the breakdown.

The Leinster and Irish openside played in 10 of Ireland’s 11 Tests, the exception being the Fiji game a fortnight ago. He played every minute of those games bar the last eight minutes of the third Test in New Zealand, equating to 792 minutes out of a possible 800, and scored four tries.

Ireland’s Terry Kennedy was also named World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year after signing off his exceptional Sevens career by being the second highest try-scorer with 50 during the 2022 series, and helping Ireland to victory in the Rugby World Cup Sevens bronze final.

“It’s been incredible. We started at the bottom and have gone to the Olympics and third place at the Rugby World Cup Sevens,” said Kennedy.

Unsurprisingly, Andy Farrell also missed out on the Coach of the Year award, which went to Wayne Smith after he guided New Zealand to victory in the women’s World Cup final over England at Eden Park.

Italy’s Ange Capuozzo has been named World Rugby men’s breakthrough player of the year in a category where both Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen were also nominated. New Zealand’s Ruby Tui was named women’s breakthrough player of the year.

Australia’s Charlie Caslick was named World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year. Bryan Habana was the recipient of the 2022 International Rugby Players award while Dr Farah Palmer received the 2022 Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Services. Chile’s Rodrigo Fernandez’s won Men’s Try of the Year and South Africa’s Tappe Henning received the World Rugby Referee Award.

Van der Flier and Sexton, along with Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne, were named on the team of the decade.