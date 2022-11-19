Ireland 13 Australia 10: How the Ireland players rated

Ireland's Caelan Doris runs at the Australia defence during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

15. Hugo Keenan

Brave slide to take a kicked through ball in the first half. Tackled hard throughout the match. A few contested high balls went against him, but stuck to his workload. Rating: 6

14. Mack Hansen

Quick up to pressurise Australia on a few box-kicks and defended strongly. Looked dangerous and able but stepped into touch twice. Defence better this time out. Rating: 7

13. Garry Ringrose

Big defensive effort in the first half. Did well especially picking loose men and aligning the defence when Australia went wide. Not much space to sniff forward ball in hand. Rating: 7

12. Stuart McCloskey

Again his physical presence is a benefit especially in the first 40 with Ireland mostly in their 22. Could have been more dynamic in stop-start match. Rating: 6

11. Jimmy O’Brien

Showed enterprise with his cross-field runs and startled the Australian defence a few times. One of Ireland’s lively players. Not a game for the backline to shine. Rating: 7

10. Jack Crowley

Jack Crowley coped well with the last minute call-up even if his performance was unremarkable. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Showed that he was not overawed with the late call-up. Difficult to be dropped in and he did nothing wrong. Shaping the game is another step. Steep learning curve for him. Rating: 6

9. Jamison Gibson Park

Again gets Ireland ticking although not much of that in a defensive first half. Was aggressively targeted by Australia and has the wounds to show in a fractured game. Rating: 7

1. Andrew Porter

Heavy workload in the first half. Tackling and carried with strength and mobility. Part of big D especially in the first half. Rating: 7

2. Dan Sheehan

Throwing accurate into the lineout and his busy tackling first half a significant contributing factor. Smashed into Rob Valetini, showing durability at the gain line. Stepped up as first choice hooker once again. Rating: 7

3. Tadhg Furlong

Always a nuisance in contact and with ball in hand. Made the hard yards in stopping Australia in a torrid defensive forty minutes. Again, leaves nothing on the pitch. Rating: 7

4. Tadhg Beirne

Excellent lineout work and industrious in the armwrestle of the first forty. Busy with breakdown pilfers in first half. Always in the dog fight. Huge workload. Rating: 7

5. James Ryan

Disrupted attacking Austrailan lineout for a turnover late in the first half. Was up with Doris as one of Ireland’s better players in a dogged match. Rating: 8

6. Peter O’Mahony

Wiley and working hard where it wasn’t seen. Lineout work good too. Didn’t last to the end of the game and will look at why Ireland gave away frequent breakdown turnovers. Rating: 6

7. Josh Van der Flier

As ever getting into contact and looking for those turnovers. Defensive work very good. Did all the meat and veg ball-slowing and trench work when required. Rating: 7

8. Caelan Doris

TRYYYYYYYY! 🟢



No stopping Bundee Aki from there!



The Aviva roared and Ireland responded!



What a carry from Caelan Doris!



☘️ 10-3 🇦🇺#IREvAUS | #ANS pic.twitter.com/0Lc9Ixkt7F — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 19, 2022

Lineout excellent and as a ball carrier made yards. Big tackle and carry game in the first half. His carry was the precursor to Aki’s try in the second half. Rating: 8

Replacements

Well look at what Craig Casey, Bundee Aki and Ross Byrne achieved. Ireland went from three points to 13 with Byrne sinking the pressure penalty on 76 minutes. In a messy game they came in and claimed enough control to eke out the win. Rating: 8

Coach Andy Farrell

Ireland marked up on their defence in the first half but the concern is they got very little going forward. That changed after half-time and they were more able to get on the outside with Hansen almost delivering to Gibson-Park for a try. Rating: 7