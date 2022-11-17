Ireland vs Australia: Jimmy O’Brien starts with Joe McCarthy set for debut off the bench

Jimmy O’Brien’s increasing value to the Irish team has, as expected, seen him named in the starting team to face Australia in the final game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

The 25-year-old from Eadestown, who played at outside centre on his debut as a first-half replacement for Robbie Henshaw against South Africa and started against Fiji at fullback, has been named on the left wing against the Wallabies, so underlining his invaluable versatility as well as his all-round game.

[ Eadestown GAA proves a fertile breeding ground for rugby success ]

Stuart McCloskey will start a third Test in a row for Ireland for the first time after being retained at inside centre ahead of Bundee Aki, who has completed his suspension and has been included among the replacements.

The uncapped Leinster lock Joe McCarthy is in line to make his Test debut after also being named on the bench ahead of Kieran Treadwell, who started against Fiji and had previously appeared off the bench in five Tests in a row, including all three Tests in New Zealand as well as starting both Maori games.

McCarthy has only started eight of his 13 games for Leinster, but 119kg, 6′ 6″, 21-year-old locks are a rare breed in Irish rugby, or at least had been until recently, and Andy Farrell and his assistants have been eager to fast track him into the squad.

So it was that McCarthy also went to New Zealand and started in both Maori games, as well as two more matches on the Emerging Ireland tour and the recent Ireland ‘A’ defeat by an All Blacks XV, when his involvement was cut short in the eighth minute by a head knock which ruled him out of the Fiji game.

All told, there are eight changes to the starting XV against Fiji, with Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier all restored.

Compared to the side which kicked off Ireland’s Nations Series against the Springboks, there are just two changes to the starting XV, with O’Brien effectively replacing Baloucoune as Mack Hansen switches to the right, and Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf after replacing the injured centurion Conor Murray against South Africa.

[ Lions omission still stoking the fires of fiercely competitive Sexton ]

But while Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan again provide cover up front, in addition to the promoted McCarthy, the young Munster halves of Craig Casey and Jack Crowley have worked their way into the match-day squad in part due to injuries elsewhere, while Aki has also returned.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(capt), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD); Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians).

Australia: Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Nic White; James Slipper (capt), David Porecki, Allan Ala’alatoa; Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville; Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.