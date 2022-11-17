England go with two number eights in Simmonds and Vunipola for All Blacks clash

Sam Simmonds will start at blindside flanker for England against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

England have taken the unexpected step of naming two number eights in their backrow for Saturday’s headline clash of the autumn against New Zealand at Twickenham (5.30pm).

Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola will offer Eddie Jones’s men explosive ball-carrying options in a bold selection that was first seen when they were paired together at the end of last Saturday’s thumping victory over Japan.

Both players are specialist number eights with Vunipola filling the position for his entire career and Simmonds’s last appearance at flanker coming in the Premiership five years ago.

Jones has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch to the side that crushed Japan 52-13, a result that nudged England’s autumn back on track having lost the opener against Argentina.

Vunipola’s return to the backrow sees Maro Itoje shift from blindside flanker to lock with Simmonds filling the vacant jersey at six.

There are two changes behind the scrum with Jack Nowell recovering from an abdominal injury to return to the right wing and Manu Tuilagi displaces Guy Porter at outside centre.

Owen Farrell will become the third England player to reach 100 caps when he leads the team out in the penultimate Test of the autumn.

“This fixture doesn’t come around too often and these are the games that players remember in their careers,” Jones said.

“New Zealand have had the upper hand over the years, but it’s been more balanced in recent times and the players have a chance to play their part in history.

“We’ve had a great week preparing for the game and the team is ready to go at them.

“We’re really pleased for Owen that he is reaching such a significant and special milestone. He is an excellent player and competitor, and he is deserving of every cap.”

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick is set to win his 100th cap on Saturday as he returns from suspension to beef up the pack.

Retallick was suspended after being sent off against Japan last month, missing the wins against Wales and Scotland over the last fortnight, but reprises his long-standing partnership in the secondrow with skipper Sam Whitelock.

The pair will scrum down together for a record 64th time, surpassing the previous mark held by South Africa’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

Retallick, who will be the 12th Kiwi to get 100 caps, comes in for Scott Barrett, who moves to blindside flank in place of Akira Ioane in one of nine switches to the line-up after last weekend’s 31-23 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Rieko Ioane replaces Anton Lienert-Brown at centre and will play alongside Jordie Barrett, who comes in for David Havili.

Beauden Barrett moves to fullback where his brother Jordie played last week, allowing Richie Mo’unga to return at outhalf with Aaron Smith back at scrumhalf for his 114th cap.

In the pack, Codie Taylor starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, while Tyrel Lomax replaces Nepo Laulala at tighthead as New Zealand put out their strongest side for their last game of the year.

“We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour,” said coach Ian Foster as he named the team.

“Playing England is something we don’t get to do often so we are excited for the challenge. This is an opportunity to continue our growth as a team at one of the great venues in world rugby – Twickenham,” he added.

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter, Henry Slade.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock (capt), Brodie Retallick; Scott Barrett, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Shannon Frizell, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.