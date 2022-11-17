Antoine Dupont to miss Champions Cup clash with Munster

Antoine Dupont was sent off for his role in a collision in the air with Cheslin Kolbe. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Antoine Dupont has been banned for four weeks after he was sent off during France’s win over South Africa last weekend. He will miss Toulouse’s Champions Cup trip to take on Munster at Thomond Park on December 11th as a result.

The French scrumhalf saw red for his role in an aerial collision with Cheslin Kolbe that saw the South African wing landed dangerously on his head.

Straight red card for Antoine Dupont 🟥



No arguments there. Kolbe lucky to have avoided serious, serious injury pic.twitter.com/YHgmFy8KJo — Pat McCarry (@patmccarry) November 12, 2022

At a disciplinary hearing, Dupont had an entry point ban of eight weeks halved due to his guilty plea and previous clean disciplinary record. He will miss France’s upcoming clash with Japan, Toulouse’s Top14 fixtures against Lyon and Perpignan as well as the Munster clash.

Dupont may still appeal the length of his ban.

Meanwhile South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has received a three-week ban for his red card during the same game.