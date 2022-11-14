Albert Tuisue cited for high tackle on Joey Carbery

The Fijian flanker Albert Tuisue has been cited for an act of foul play following his red card against Ireland for the high hit which earned him a red card and put Joey Carbery out of the rest of last Saturday’s game and Ireland’s next Test against Australia on Saturday.

Tuisue will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent judicial committee on Tuesday, for an act of foul play contrary to law 9.13 which states: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

The last two winners of the World Player of the Year awards who were sent-off in France’s epic 30-16 win over South Africa in Marseille last Saturday - ‘Boks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and Antoine Dupont - will also attend independent disciplinary hearings via video conference on Wednesday.

Scotland lock Richie Gray has also been cited for an act of foul play, specifically dangerous play in a ruck or maul, and will attend an independent disciplinary hearing at a date and time still to be agreed.